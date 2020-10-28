ATTLEBORO -- The King Philip Regional High boys' soccer team was wondering just when it might be rewarded on the pitch at Attleboro High's Tozier-Cassidy Field Wednesday.
Despite dominating ball possession and the pace of play for nearly 75 percent of the initial 40 minutes of their Hockomock League match, the Warriors still had nothing to show for it in a scoreless stalemate with the Bombardiers.
Fortunately, senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark proved equal to the assignment over 80 minutes, while senior midfielder Evan McEvoy factored in a pair of second-half goals as King Philip notched its second victory over the week over Attleboro, taking home a 2-0 verdict.
King Philip (4-3-1) tallied twice within the final seven minutes as McEvoy scored his third goal of the season after a restart with Alex Leon out of the left corner in the 73rd minute. Then, with the Bombardiers flooding the King Philip side of the field, Caleb Waxman scored on a counter for the Warriors with McEvoy assisting in the 79th minute.
"Soccer is an unjust sport sometimes," King Philip coach Mike O'Neill said of the Warriors not finishing off an endless series of advancements into AHS territory in the first half and needing better than 70 minutes to find some space behind AHS goalie Zack Brown.
"We moved the ball well, we won a lot of the balls at midfield, our midfield (Cole Breen, McEvoy) played very complete soccer," O'Neill added. "You know that it's going to be a well-coached team when you come down to Attleboro."
The Bombardiers (0-5-1) switched formations into a 3-4-3 at the outset of the second half and nearly took the lead on a drive off of the right side and off the KP crossbar by freshman Alex Vecchioli. Hugo Henriquez also had two darts at the KP goal and short-side shots veer wide.
Joey Soucy worked a nice give-and-go series of passes with Tom Russo in the 16th minute of the first quarter and sent a one-touch volley over the net in the firs minute of the second quarter for the Bombardiers' lone scoring threats of the first half.
"We had a few opportunities," AHS coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers' second half motion. "One mistake."
That coming on McEvoy's right-footed blast from the left side to the far right side of the AHS net from 25 yards out.
"KP played very well, they played under control, they had nice movement," Pereira said. "We just can't get rewarded, we can't buy a goal."
Lindmark totaled 10 saves in the KP goal while Warriors' defender Tadhg Keller denied Esvin Morales on a run down the left side in the 58th minute, not allowing the Bombardier a chance to turn on goal, then both Soucy and Henriquez had early fourth quarter chances denied.
At the other end of the field, Bombardier central defender Cashel Stuger cleared a pair of dangerous balls within the first 10 minutes, while outside right back Jayden Lockhart was energetic in his challenges, taking away KP's best scoring chance in the third quarter in the 57th minute.
King Phiip nearly had the go-ahead goal three minutes into the second quarter when Matt Crago labeled a shot off of the right post on a cross from Leon. Waxman had a short side left drive in the 32nd minute for KP, while AHS defender Henry Marini made two superb plays on Warrior balls in the penalty box area in the 28th minute.
"Breen was terrific in holding play for us (at midfield) and we were thrilled with Waxman getting on the scoreboard because he's been working very hard," O'Neill said. "Lindmark is a rock out there (in goal), he's very sure-handed, he's been tremendous. We're always happy to have our second win of the week. We'll take it any way that we can get."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.