FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys soccer team saw its three-game unbeaten run end with a 4-3 loss to Stoughton High Thursday night.
Scoring for Foxboro (2-12-2) were Alex Penders (two goals) and Pradyu Gubbala.
The Warriors host Canton on Monday.
WRENTHAM — King Philip fell at home, allowing the lone goal of the match in the 66th minute.
The Warriors had a shot ring off the post and a crossing attempt that went unconverted in the loss. King Philip (5-10) plays Monday at North Attleboro.
NORTON — The Lancers played the unbeaten Marauders close, but could not keep pace to slip to 7-7-1. Norton hosts Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday.
SHARON — The Hornets allowed a goal midway through the second half and the Eagles’ held on for the win.
Mansfield played well in the midfield, with Lucas DeSousa, Aidan Lopes, Tyler Znoj and Marco Geminiani leading the way. Liam Steele and Sam Oliveira also played well on offense, along with Elliot Scholes on the defensive end.
Mansfield (5-10-1) plays on Monday at Stoughton.
FALL RIVER — The Warriors’ Collin Peterson notched the winning goal in the 49th minute on an unassisted tally.
Seekonk scored first goal in the 14th minute, with Jack Santos scoring off an assist from Marco Cozzo.
Seekonk (7-6-4) hosts Somerset Berkley Monday.
ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro had a 2-0 lead at half thanks to sores from Steve Etienne and William Badger and extended the advantage through the final 40 minutes.
Alex Vecchiolo and Marques added two more goals in the second half. Assisting scores in the win was Marques (twice), Esvin Morales and Will Badger.
Attleboro (9-3-3) plays on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham.