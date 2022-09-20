NORTON — The Norton High boys soccer team only needed a Ryan Potts goal to pull out a 1-0 win over Millis High on Tuesday.
Potts scored two minutes into the game off a throw-in that bounced around in front for his first goal since a preseason ACL tear a year ago, making it a special moment for him.
“”He has worked incredibly hard to get back on the field and re-learn everything from taking a year off,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “To see him get his first goal was truly spectacular knowing what this kid has gone through.”
In net for Norton was Luke Ferriera, who made seven saves to record his first shutout of the season.
“Great team effort getting our second win of the season,” Greene said. “These boys are looking to build off their win and continue improving.”
The Lancers (2-3) host Westwood Thursday.