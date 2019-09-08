ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team is sound defensively, structured well through the midfield and skillful on the front line.
Because of the depth that Shamrock coach Mike Pariseau has accumulated this season, he believes that winning matches will become commonplace.
“We have a bunch of older kids and we have a lot of younger kids who are playing to bigger roles,” Pariseau said of the nearly 70 student-athletes in the soccer program. “We have guys who can defend, we have a good midfield which will help us out in transition and we have guys who can score.”
The Shamrocks are coming off of a 7-8-3 season and return senior captain Thomas Potenza in goal and Sun Chronicle All-Star senior captain and centerback Ryan Hart. Working with them are a trio of seniors — Samir Karrem, Aidan Corrigan and Sean O’Brien.
The Shamrocks have experience and skill in the midfield ranks with senior Matt Rogers along with juniors Spencer Guiliano and Caleb Williams.
Senior captain Justin Clark returns at striker with juniors Zach Stephenson and Ryan Enright improving as playmakers.
Norton
The immediate goal for Norton is to contend for the Tri-Valley League championship, the second to contend for the Division 3 South Sectional title after the Lancers were finalists in 2018.
Coach Eric Greene and the Lancers would have it no other way,
“Every year we want to be in the conversation for a championship,” Greene said.
Based upon performances in the King Philip Jamboree against Bishop Feehan and Xaverian, based upon scrimmage showings against Scituate, Sandwich and Whitman-Hanson, the Lancers have the tools to do so.
The Lancers have All-TVL players in senior goalkeeper Derek Alexander (0.95 GA mark, 10 shutouts) and senior midfielder Will O’Brien (the leading scorer with 10 goals and seven assists).
Up top, Norton has the potential for plenty of goals in Will O’Brien, Andrew Kubinski and sophomore Jack Rillis. The midfield is solid with O’Brien, seniors Jack O’Brien and Andrew Dalton along with sophomore Nolan Winfield.
Norton has a dynamic playmaker in junior center back Edward Abouzeid. Senior captain Ben Pescod, senior Alex Turcotte, a converted forward and senior Declan Diestel are most formidable.
Seekonk
The Warriors advanced to the MIAA Division 3 South semifinals last season, winning the South Coast Conference title and going 14-0-4 during the regular season.
“There’s a lot of young talent, we’re building,” Seekonk coach Matt McCartin said of his restructured roster.
There is depth in the program (18 freshmen), but other than senior central defender and All Sun Chronicle pick Kevin Moszkowicz and junior captain, striker Jake Silvestre, there is not a wealth of varsity experience.
Moszkowicz will be working in front of senior returning goalkeeper Collin Tenreiro and working with August Montgomery, Owen Pacheco and Spencer Deering on the backline.
Freshman Collin Peterson has shown a lot of potential up top as a scorer. Senior captain Sean Pichardo, junior Alejandro Tabares and impressive freshmen Marco Cuozzo will make their presences felt.
“It’s a lot of finding out about ourselves,” McCartin said of developing positions and units.
Dighton-Rehoboth
There are merely two seniors on the roster of coach Steve Kulpa’s Falcons, but shed no tears. “That sophomore and junior group is pretty talented,” said Kulpa, whose cast will be in contention for the South Coast Conference crown.
The frontline features sophomores Keeneau Alves and Kevin Smith.
The midfield consists of senior captain Jordan Fernandes with juniors Matt Duarte, Hunter Brierly and Marshall Morgado. Another pair of juniors, Jameson Hughes and Cole Tavares along with sophomore Reis Cordeiro are also in the rotation.
Sophomore Mason Kulpa has a wealth of club soccer experience in goal. Senior captain Steve Morgado anchors the Falcon backline with juniors Cam LeBlanc and James Lobban along with sophomore Bryce Downs. D-R scrimmaged both North Attleboro and Attleboro and Kulpa came away very encouraged.
Tri-County
Cougar coach Richard Vernon has a lot of question marks all over the field with injuries and who might play where. Vernon has 13 seniors on the roster, including returning senior striker and leading scorer Thomas Connolly (19 goals).
“I really don’t know what to expect with the injuries that we’ve had and how soon some of them come back,” Vernon said.
The Cougars were 10-8 last season, but the lone fixture at midfield is senior Kyle Girouard with returning senior captain Jake Howard in goal.
Senior captain Ryan McDonald returns to anchor the backline with speedy senior Logan Kramer and junior A.J. Fusco.
“We’re trying a new field alignment too, but we do have some experience,” Vernon said.
