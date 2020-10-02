Over the past decade, coach Eric Greene and the Norton High Lancers have built themselves to be a perennial power in the Tri-Valley League and among MIAA Division 3 members.
In truth, only TVL rival member Medway interrupted the Lancers’ bid for a second state championship, taking a 1-0 overtime victory on penalty kicks in the Division 3 South championship match.
The parameters are all different in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a reduced season of 10 matches, five home-and-away matches each weekend, with no postseason competition.
“Our goal is the same, we want to win every game,” Greene said. “We’ll teach soccer the way that it is supposed to be played, but with the new rules, it’s important that we try to not to let them get into bad habits.”
The Lancers return one of the premier players in the TVL, and in Division 3, in senior captain and defender Jack O’Brien, a strong transitional player, and a skilled attacker in senior captain and striker Andrew Kubinski.
The Lancers also return some key veterans, who have merged with the newcomers filtering upward through the program, including senior captain Kyle Rosa, who takes over in goal. The new rules have taken away the textbook throw-in scoring opportunities presented by senior back Edward Abouzeid. Two veterans will form the nucleus of the midfield in juniors Nolan Winfield and Jack Rilli, whose playmaking skills will be important.
“We’ll move a lot of people around,” Greene said of finding the right combinations of players within the new rules. “We appreciate the MIAA and the league trying to give us something of a season, but it’s hard when there’s no championships and no playoffs.”
AttleboroThe Bombardiers are coming off a 6-9-3 season in which expectations were not realized. Coach Peter Pereira and his Bombardiers remain true to their ball possession style of play, with good touch, finesse and with good team speed. AHS retains and returns most of those key components in senior attacker Jackson Singer, senior play making midfielder Hugo Enrique and a speedster in sophomore Esvin Morales.
“With the new rules, it’s going to take some time for everyone to get used to them,” Pereira said. “Like how do you make a (defensive) wall? How do you attack it, there are holes in there now. And the headers, we don’t have to worry about, we’re not great on headers! But, I give the kids a lot of credit, they’re adapting, they’re getting used to playing with masks on, which is not easy.”
Singer and Enrique along with senior Emilio Amaya should form a very good midfield. “Jackson can finish, Hugo has terrific offensive skills and Emilio is strong,” Pereira said. AHS scored 39 goals last season, but the Bombardiers yielded the second most (43) in the Hockomock League. Senior Justin Lurssen pairs with Morales up top.
Senior Zach Brown returns in goal with Cody Abreu in reserve. The Bombardiers should be very stout defensively with senior captains Andrew Fasoldt, the most improved player from 2019 and four-year varsity veteran, senior captain Joey Soucy anchoring the backline. Seniors Cashel Stuger and Jayden Lockhart will be strong contributors.
Bishop Feehan
Were this any other season, coach Mike Pariseau and the Shamrocks would be deemed a contender for the MIAA Division 2 title. The Shamrocks are coming off of a 12-win, three-tie season in which they advanced to the quarterfinal round of post-season play. The Shamrocks begin competition too in the Catholic Central League.
“This is a very athletic team, we look to be strong at the midfield and forward positions,” Pariseau said of his roster. The program has 64 players in it with the varsity having a premium of athletic and skilled players.
Senior captains Ryan Enright and Zach Stephenson head the attacking corps. Juniors Craig Scharland and Nelson Duffy along with sophomore John Mignacca are all very talented with their touch too.
Senior captain Spencer Guiliano and senior veteran Caleb Williams anchor a very good midfield, which also includes juniors Joe Scott and Tate Demond, who both played extensively last season.
Junior James Breckner has varsity minutes from last season to build his resume. The defensive all has juniors Sean Coady, Ryan Rebelo and Will Jones, each of whom has varsity experience with senior Aidan Armos. “We graduated only three starters, but I think finding our way in the back defensively will be a key,” Pariseau said of the new rules. “A lot depends on how tight the refs are with their officiating.”
Foxboro
The Warriors turn to former assistant coach Dan Ambrosio to take reign of the program. The Warriors are coming off of a 7-8-3 season in which they missed qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in the final week of campaign. Foxboro will be looking to replace the graduated Dylan Barreira, a two-time All Hockomock League selection who ranked second in the league with 15 goals scored last season.
North Attleboro
The Rocketeers were the stingiest team in the Hockomock League last season, allowing merely 15 goals. That defensive posture, buoyed by University of Connecticut freshman goalie Kyle Briere, enabled coach Geoff Burgess and the Rocketeers to compile a 9-7-4 record, qualify for the MIAA Tournament and advance to the quarterfinal round.
“We have a large senior class and a few new faces,” Burgess said of his roster. “We hope that our defense will carry us through the season.”
To that end, senior captain Justin Silva is the heart of the defensive wall. “His leadership at the back will be the keystone for our success,” Burgess said. Junior David Floyd will take over in goal, “he is a great athlete and with the new rules will have to control the box by coming off his line and claiming balls behind the defense.”
Two other players of impact will be senior attacker Matt Conley and junior midfielder Connor Ward. Conley will be the “focal point” of the attack, “we rely primarily on a counter-attacking style which requires speed up top and Matt has plenty of that.” Ward’s play making skills will be a major component going forward, the key ingredient on set pieces, “he’s a good provider,” Burgess said.
“Who knows, if we find a way to score some goals, we could make a run at Oliver Ames,” Burgess said of North being one of the top Davenport Division members of the Hockomock League.
Mansfield
The Hornets missed out on qualifying for the MIAA Tournament last season by the mere margin of two points, posting a 6-7-5 record. With new rules and a reduced schedule of matches, Hornet coach Steve Sheridan is not sure if he will see a lot of low scoring matches “or maybe 10-8. Everything is going to be different.”
Scoring goals has been the Hornets’ bugaboo, tallying just 18 last season, the fewest in the Kelley-Rex Division. Juniors Sagar Koul and speedy Dylan Buchanan along with sophomore Aidan Steele hope to increase their scoring opportunities.
Senior captain Tom Lanzillo anchors the midfield. Senior Colin True, juniors Matt Hyland and Dan Rowe along with sophomores Nate Kablik and Grady Sullivan lend quality depth to what will be a team strength.
Senior two-year varsity veteran and junior Jack Lasbury-Casey are vying for the goalkeeping spot. The Hornets return All Hockomock League selection, senior Evan Eames to the defensive line with senior Ethan Scholes and senior Mike Jeans, who missed last season with a torn ACL.
King Philip
Coach Mike O’Neill and the Warriors are raring to play some “futbol,” what with a record number of candidates (78) in the program and a strong returning cast, including senior captain and midfielder Evan McEvoy, one of the premier players in the Hockomock League. The Warriors compiled an 8-5-6 record in 2019 and qualified for the Division 1 South Tournament.
McEvoy, a four-year varsity member, has a most competent cast alongside him in very creative junior Stephon Griffin, senior captain and workhorse Alex Leon and junior Caleb Waxman.
Leon has an attacking flair and will team with seniors Cole Greene and Tadgh Keller in generating scoring chances.
Senior captain Aidan Lindmark, “one of the most improved players that we’ve had,” O’Neil said will start in goal. One early season loss is senior Jeremy White (groin), who is out indefinitely Seniors Ajae Olsen, Colin Wesley and Anthony Zappalla form the heart of the defensive backline.
“We still have some things to work through, especially with the new rules on how you defend, how much contact the referees are going to allow,” O’Neill said. “For a while, it’s going to be how we read the room.”
