ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team remains unbeaten under the leadership of new head coach Mike O’Neill.
Senior attacker Andrew Robinson scored the match-winner for the Warriors in the 26th minute for a 1-0 conquest of Bishop Feehan High in a non-league match Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
“When you can grind out a very difficult one-goal win at Feehan, the team showed a lot of character,” O’Neill said.
Warriors’ junior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark made five saves for the shutout to make Robinson’s goal stand up.
Robinson stole the ball, and with Shamrock goalkeeper Thomas Potenza coming off of the line, slid a low shot into the lower left corner of the net for the go-ahead goal.
In improving to 2-0-1, the Warriors built a strong attack out of the backline with seniors Matt Clarke and Jordan Hoyle, along with junior Jeremy White.
“We defended very well and we have an excellent goalkeeper (Lindmark),” O’Neill said. “And our back three, with White in the middle, were stellar.”
King Philip had ample opportunity to increase its lead throughout the second half, including a point-blank blast off the foot of Robinson in the 46th minute, that Potenza hauled in with a diving stop.
Robinson picked off another steal and was stopped by Potenza from atop the box at 56 minutes. King Philip had a direct kick by Cam Lawrence at 44 minutes; a through ball by Keller to Caleb Casseta-Waxman at 55, and then Keller had his own chance at 63 minutes.
“We got an opportunity a minute and half in with Zach (Stephenson) in all alone on the keeper and it kind of looks like it’s going to be that way all day,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said of the Shamrocks’ strong start.
“The first half, I thought that our effort was great, but in the second half, it was down a bit,” Pariseau added. “We were doing some good things, but we just weren’t able to make that final pass that ends up with a shot.”
An early header by Ryan Enright for Bishop Feehan; a header by Stephenson at 12, then his steal and shot wide left at 14; and corner kicks from Justin Clark and Matt Rogers failed to produce for the Shamrocks.
Feehan’s best scoring chances in the second half came off of a Stephenson header at 58 minutes; an Enright loose ball bid at 64; and then a Rogers’ last-second direct kick.
KP had a strong run of play over the final 20 minutes of the first half. Brian McCarthy had a partial breakaway bid at 15 minutes off of a through ball from Evan McEvoy.
Lawrence had a low shot at 17; Casseta-Waxman was in the box at 25, sending a shot just wide; and Robinson had a bid off of the left side at 25.
The Shamrocks (0-1-1) travel to Cumberland (R.I.) Saturday. King Philip hosts Milford Friday.
