STOUGHTON — Having scored only two goals through its first seven matches of the season, the North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team tallied more than a month’s worth of goals within 80 minutes Thursday in a 4-2 Hockomock League victory at Stoughton High.
The Rocketeers twice rallied one-goal deficits, scoring three goals within a 14-minute span late in the match. Senior Connor Ward set up two goals, while sophomores Bryce Newth and Quinn Conley propelled the Big Red to victory.
Newth tied the match at 2-all in the 57th minute, taking a cross from Griffin Rodden and heading the ball home. Then Conley scored twice within a seven minute span, including the match-winner in the 64th minute on a cross from Ward. Conley scored again in the 71st minute, finishing off a run by Carson Dameron.
Senior defender and captain Brody Rosenberg knotted the match at 1-1 for North Attleboro (2-4-2) in the 35th minute, banging in a Ward corner kick.
The Rocketeers had five goals nullified in the match due to infractions, including one as the clock expired to end the first half. North Attleboro hosts Taunton Monday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Hopkinton 1
ATTLEBORO — Senior Nolan Duffy tallied twice and senior Tate Demond created the first two Shamrock goals as Bishop Feehan won the non-league match at McGrath Stadium.
Duffy scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks (5-2-2) in the 13th minute, finishing off a through ball from Demond. Duffy regained a two-goal margin for Bishop Feehan in the 73rd minute off of a Craig Scharland cross.
Senior midfielder Matt Lipkind greatly influenced the flow of play, while keeping the Hillers at bay until the 33rd minute. Shamrock goalie James Breckner totaled seven saves and blanked the Hillers in the second half.
Demond put Bishop Feehan into the lead in the third minute of the match, heading in a corner kick taken by Emery Sunderland. The Shamrocks have a non-league match Saturday with Walpole.
Oliver Ames 2, Foxboro 1
EASTON — Warrior goalie Derek Axon and the defensive backline was resolute, but Oliver Ames punched in a goal in both the first and second halves to win the Hockomock League match. Foxboro (5-4-1) hosts Milford Monday.
Holliston 4, Norton 0
HOLLISTON — The Panthers scored the go-ahead goal five minutes into the Tri-Valley League match and then shut down the Lancer attack the rest of the way. Norton (2-7) was limited to three shots and one corner kick.
Midfielder Jake Bratt had a solid game for the Lancers, who face Hopkinton Tuesday.
Southeastern Reg. 5, Tri-County 2
EASTON — The Cougars surrendered three second=half goals their Mayflower League loss. Isaiah Butler and Angelo DeCaires scored goals in the first and second half, respectively, for Tri-County (1-5-1), with each assisting on the other’s goal.
Nate Howard tended goal during the first half for the Cougars, allowing two goals, while Jesse Trella took over for the final 40 minutes, combining for 15 saves. Tri-County totaled 17 shots, hitting four crossbars, while having two corner kicks.
Tri-County will host Southeastern Friday.
