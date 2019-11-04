SOMERSET — The North Attleboro High boys soccer team lived up to its reputation as the stingiest team defensively in the Hockomock League by opening tourney play with a 1-0 shutout of fifth-seeded Somerset Berkley Regional High (10-4-3) in their Division 2 South Sectional first-round match on Monday.
“The backline didn’t let anything behind them,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
Matt Mordini scored the match-winner for North in the 25th minute, while Joe Coscarella held down the midfield and the Rocketeers’ defensive wall of Reny Folan, James Bush, Justin Silva and Donovan Carter stopped the Blue Raiders in their tracks.
The No. 12 seed Rocketeers (9-6-4) allowed the fewest goals (13) in the Hockomock League this season.
“We disrupted them,” Burgess said. “We probably had possession 70 percent of the time.”
Mordini scored the go-ahead goal for North on a partial breakaway down the left side after Coscarella had worked the ball in from midfield.
North Attleboro netmindeder Kyle Briere posted the shutout with three saves, facing three corner kicks. Briere preserved the Rocketeers’ one goal lead late in the first half on a shot inside the box.
North Attleboro advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal at Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames. The Tigers beat the Rocketeers 1-0 earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.