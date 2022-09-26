NORTH ATTLEBORO — Goals from Zach Smahi and Carson Dameron lifted the North Attleboro High boys soccer team to a 2-0 non-league home win over Dartmouth High Monday.
Givany Carney and Smahi picked up the assists for North (4-2-1).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Goals from Zach Smahi and Carson Dameron lifted the North Attleboro High boys soccer team to a 2-0 non-league home win over Dartmouth High Monday.
Givany Carney and Smahi picked up the assists for North (4-2-1).
Patrick Etienvre controlled midfield play for the Rocketeers
“He did a good job,” North Attleboro coach Mike Lacasse said. “He made it very difficult for Dartmouth to get anything going offensively.”
Junior goalkeeper Owen Goeller also played well, making several key stops for the shutout.
North Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames (4-0-2) on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
BRAINTREE — Jimmy Fasy scored off a free kick with 25 minutes in the first half for the only goal the Shamrocks would need in a back-and-forth game.
The Shamrocks hit the post several times in the second half while center backs Henry Stamatel and Mason Kennedy played well in the win.
Bishop Feehan (5-1-2) hosts St Mary’s of Lynn Wednesday.
SEEKONK — The Warriors came out firing, scoring twice on a penalty kick by Marco Cozzo and an unassisted goal from Brady Melo.
Bourne scored midway through the second half to make it 2-1, but Seekonk senior captain Collin Peterson played a ball over to sophomore Cole Goudreau who finished with the eventual game-winning goal.
Seekonk (3-1-3) hosts Apponequet on Wednesday.
SOMERSET — The Falcons scored the shutout while Kristof Trond and Liam Hannon provided scoring punch for D-R.
Tiago Conceicao headlined a strong effort from the back line for the Falcons.