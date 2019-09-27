ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro High captain Mike Russo tallied four goals and the the Bombardier boys' soccer team found the back of the net three times in the final seven minutes of the first half in a 7-1 Hockomock League victory over Foxboro High at Tozier-Cassidy Field on Friday.
Between Russo, a senior, and Liam Bischoff (two goals, assist), a sophomore, the Bombardiers scored half as many goals (7) as they had in their first six games (14) this season.
"We needed that," Attleboro coach Peter Perreira said. "We hadn't been playing well. Today we put everything together. We dominated a good percentage of the game. We had some beautiful goals."
Through the opening 30 minutes, it was back and forth. Foxboro goaltender Nick Penders saved an Attleboro penalty kick in the 29th minute and senior teammate Joe Cusack netted the equalizer for the Warriors on a 35-yard strike in the 32nd minute.
Foxboro seemed to turn it around, but Attleboro responded in a big way. Russo scored the eventual game-winner in the 33rd minute, heading in a right-to-left cross from Hugo Henriquez as Russo stood at the back stick. Three minute later, sophomore Liam Bischoff ran onto a ball down the left flank and flicked in a shot to make it 3-1. And in the 39th minute, Bischoff played a through ball from close proximity to Nathaniel LaPlume, who slipped behind the Foxboro defense, and slid in a shot to make it 4-1 at the intermission.
"I told the kids at halftime, I was really happy with that, when they (Foxboro) tied it up, nobody got their heads down," Perreira said.
"They picked up the ball, put it in the middle of the field and started playing again as if nothing really happened."
Attleboro held a 12-4 advantage in shots and 6-2 lead in corner kicks.
"It's our worst loss in five years," Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said. "We got outplayed in all four phases, everything."
Attleboro didn't let up in the second half either. Jackson Singer played a pass from the center of the pitch out to the right flank, which Russo ran onto, cut across a Foxboro defender and slid in a 1-on-1 chance past the Foxboro goalkeeper to make it 5-1 in the 52nd minute.
Russo netted his fourth in the 63rd minute, finishing the second of two Bombardier corner kicks in the minute. He finished with a low shot on the ensuing scrum in the box.
Bischoff finished on his second goal of the game in the 67th minute, which was assisted by Singer.
"When we play feet, which is the ball control, we can be deadly," Perreira said. "But this is a tough league. They're (Foxboro) not a bad team. But it was our day today."
Foxboro (2-2-3) will host NIPMUC on Monday while Attleboro (3-5) will host Taunton on Wednesday.
