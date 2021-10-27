FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team certified its spot for an MIAA Tournament berth with a 1-0 victory over Canton High Thursday in a Hockomock League Davenport Division match at soggy Sam Berns Field.
Foxboro (9-8-1) had dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but Jorge Sanchez, a transfer from Canton High, scored the lone goal of the match for Foxboro in the 58th minute on a header off of an Alex McGarry cross.
Derek Axon totaled seven saves in goal for the shutout.
Franklin 4, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors surrendered three second-half goals in their home season finale to drop the Hockomock League match.
King Philip goalkeeper Connor O’Reilly was faced 10 Panther corner kicks and made 13 saves, including tipping five balls over the cross bar or just wide of the post.
Matt Crago netted the tying tally for the Warriors (3-12-2) early in the second half off of an assist from Stephen Griffin King Philip concludes its season with a non-league match at Bridgewater-Raynham Friday.
