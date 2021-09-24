MANSFIELD — Senior goalkeeper Jack Lasbury-Casey totaled 15 saves, including 10 during the second half, to keep the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team unbeaten and unscored upon after battling Franklin High to a 0-0 stalemate in a Hockomock League match Friday.
“They out-played us in the first half and for the last 20 minutes, but once again, the defense played great,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of the work put in by Dan Checkoway, Grady Sullivan, Matt Hyland and Dan Rowe on the back line.
Mansfield (5-0-1) had four shots had four corner kicks, but was unable to convert them into goals.
Mansfield host Sharon Monday.
Attleboro 3, Taunton 3
TAUNTON — Sophomore striker Alex Vecchioli converted a penalty kick with just over two minutes remaining to pull the Bombardiers into a deadlock with the Tigers in the Hockomock League match. Esvin Morales and Cashel Stuger also scored for AHS (3-2-1) which hosts Stoughton Monday night.
Foxboro 5, Sharon 2
SHARON — Seniors Matt Angelini and Jacob Tessier each scored twice as the Warriors downed the Eagles in the Davenport Division match. Sophomore defender Ian Foley added a goal for Foxboro (5-2-1), which held a 2-1 halftime lead. The Warriors travel to Franklin Monday.
North Attleboro 0, Canton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — With David Floyd protecting the goal line and Brody Rosenberg patrolling the penalty box area, the Rocketeer defense stood tall in the Hockomock League tie.
North’s Kaden Burns created two chances for goals in the second half while Jaad Ismail and Rosenberg repeatedly foiled Canton North (1-4-1) visits Milford Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.