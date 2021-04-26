WAREHAM — Boys’ soccer arch-rivals Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High will meet in the South Coast Conference Tournament.
The Warriors earned a spot against the Falcons with a 2-1 victory in double overtime over host Wareham High Monday in a preliminary-round match.
Sophomore Collin Peterson beat a pair of Vikings defenders and labeled a 12-yard shot into the back of the net in the ninth minute of the second 10-minute overtime period for the match-winner.
Seekonk, (2-6-1) which dropped a 2-1 decision to the unbeaten Falcons earlier this season, visits Dighton-Rehoboth Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. match at the Biss Soccer Complex.
The Warriors snapped a 0-4-1 winless streak where they were outscored 13-5.
Giuliano Cozzo totaled five saves in goal for Seekonk, surrendering only a second-half goal, in the 52nd minute on a restart.
The Warriors owned the better run of play throughout the match, taking the lead in the 25th minute on a direct kick by August Montgmery.
