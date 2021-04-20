SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys’ soccer team converted a penalty kick, misfired on another penalty kick and surrendered a penalty kick in losing a 2-1 decision to Apponequet Regional High Tuesday in a South Coast Conference match at Connolly Field.
Seekonk (1-6-1) took the lead in the eighth minute on an Alejandro Tabares penalty kick after Jake Silvestre was taken down in the penalty box area. The Lakers tied the match two minutes later on a penalty kick. Seekonk saw a potential tying tally on a penalty kick sail wide early in the second half.
The Warriors will participate in the SCC Cup series and are likely to open the playoff round Monday.
