SEEKONK — After graduating much of its past two consecutive MIAA Division 3 South Sectional semifinal-round teams, not many expected the Seekonk High boys’ soccer team to even qualify for postseason play this season.
Seeded No. 16, the Warriors were one bounce away from advancing, but fell 2-1 to No. 17 seed Martha’s Vineyard in a preliminary-round match Sunday at Connolly Field.
“We were not an easy out,” Seekonk coach Matt McCartin said of his Warriors (5-7-7), who were knocked out on a defensive miscue in the 63rd minute on a high-bouncing ball.
The Vineyarders (7-8-3) took the lead in the eighth minute on a shot into the top right corner of the Seekonk net that beat goalkeeper Collin Tenreiro.
The Warriors gained the equalizer little more than three minutes into the second half when Colin Peterson finished off a pass from Jeff Michaud.
“The whole second half, we controlled play, the kids fought hard,” McCartin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.