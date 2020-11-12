BROCKTON — The unbeaten season of the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team continues.
The Shamrocks secured a point in a scoreless stalemate at Cardinal Spellman High Thursday in a battle of unbeaten Catholic Central League powers.
The Shamrocks (8-0-1) relied on the athletic skills and poise of James Breckner in goals (eight saves) in preserving the shutout with Cardinal Spellman (5-0-4).
“We played well, but they packed it in (defensively) tight,” Shamrock coach Mike Pariseau said of Spellman not allowing much space or possessions inside the penalty box area.
The Shamrocks created ample attacking motion, especially during the second half in seeking two points for the victory. Striker Zach Stephenson and midfielder Joe Scott were energetic throughout the match.
Bishop Feehan has a non-league match Saturday at Cohasset.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Junior Matt Angelini scored the lone goal of the Hockomock Cup match for Foxboro as the Warriors fell to the Panthers in the consolation round of the series.
Franklin (3-5-4) had scored merely six goals over its first 11 matches of the season before racing out to a 3-0 lead. Adam Connolly collected the assist on Angelini’s goal for Foxboro (4-6-2).
