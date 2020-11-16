ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team kept thinking of what they would have to do to push the ball past St. Mary’s of Lynn freshman goalie Jacob Guarino in the quarterfinal round of the Catholic Central League playoffs Monday at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks engaged in a nail-biter of a match last week on their home turf against the Spartans, emerging victorious 2-0 with much the same script.
Such it was again for the Shamrocks before tallying a trio of fourth quarter goals, with junior striker Craig Scharland scoring twice in the 4-0 victory.
“We had good play up top, we kept (ball) possession and were generating a lot of shots,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau surmised of his unbeaten (9-0-1) Shamrocks creating chance after chance, but being scoreless through the first half.
Not until the 58th minute of the match when Scharland scored the first of his two goals, with merely two minutes left in the third quarter on a partial breakaway and short blast, did the Shamrocks have the advantage on the scoreboard.
“We worked hard for everything that we were getting, it was frustrating,” Pariseau said of the Shamrocks totally dominating the first half, including a Will Jones chop shot off the crossbar in the ninth minute.
Senior Zach Stephenson created a two-goal lead for Bishop Feehan six minutes into the third quarter. Then within minutes, Caleb Williams and Scharland scored, turning a tight-fisted contest into a rout.
James Breckner, the Shamrocks’ senior goalkeeper, had to make merely four saves for Bishop Feehan’s sixth shutout of the season, advancing them to a semifinal round match Wednesday.
The Shamrocks were so in control that St. Mary’s did not have a possession inside of Bishop Feehan’s 40-yard line, nor any free kicks or re-starts during the first quarter. And Breckner did not have to make a save until five minutes into the second quarter, on a long ball re-start from the left side, the Spartans not have a true shot on goal 34 minutes.
Shamrock junior defender Ryan Rebelo was alert and poised twice in the second quarter to take away St. Mary’s chances, a free kick in the 21st minute and breaking up a partial breakaway in the 34th minute.
The Shamrocks nearly scored twice within the first eight minutes on drives off the right side by Stephenson in the fourth minute, then another with Williams setting him up in the eighth minute.
Stephenson smacked a drive that Guarino blocked in the 20th minute and Nolan Duffy’s followup on the rebound just veered wide left.
Jones blocked a Spartan clearance resulting in a drive by Scharland in the 11th minute. Spencer Guiliano labeled a long low drive at 16 and Joe Scott blasted a shot from the left at 18.
That trend continued during a scoreless second quarter as well for the sharp-shooting Shamrocks, with Stepehnson in the fourth and seventh minutes, Scott in the eighth minute and Scharland on a partial breakaway in the 14th minute.
“Their goalkeeper is really phenomenal,” Pariseau said of Guarino’s 17 saves. “We did a great job of building an attack and creating chances.”
King Philip 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — At customary, senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark plays an integral role in the success of the Warriors.
Not only did Lindmark have to make merely three saves for the shutout, but he was the source of transition in creating the second goal of the match for King Philip in its Hockomock League Cup match on the road.
With Sharon pressuring forward in an effort to score the tying goal in the waning minutes, Lindmark coveted a loose ball and flung it forward to Sean McCarthy, who in turn relayed it forward to Ajae Olsen.
Olsen then out-raced chasing Sharon defenders and chipped the ball over the Eagles’ last defender for King Philip’s second goal in the 78th minute.
Olsen also factored in King Philip taking the lead. Caled Casseta-Waxman delivered the match-winning goal for King Philip with a drive to the top right corner of the Sharon net, taking a feed from Olsen.
King Philip senior midfielder and captain Evan McEvoy controlled the pace of play for the Wasrriors (5-4-3), who hit a goalpost and had several near misses.
