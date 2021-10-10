ATTLEBORO — For Matt Burnham and Jack Mooney, their Senior Day memories on the pitch at McGrath Stadium for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team will last a lifetime.
Presented a starting assignment, Burnham delivered his first career goal in the 29th minute of the Shamrocks’ 4-0 win over Austin Prep in their Catholic Central League match Saturday.
Mooney, presented with his first-ever varsity start on the Shamrocks’ goal line line, delivered a shutout first half, blanking the Cougars while making five saves.
It combined with a pair of goals from senior striker Craig Scharland, including the opening score in the sixth minute, to go with senior striker Tate DeMond belting goal No. 4 for the Shamrocks in the 42nd minute in the second half, and senior goalkeeper James Breckner, taking over in net for the final 40 minutes with five saves in the combined shutout.
In improving to 6-2-3 on the season, the Shamrocks stretched their unbeaten skein to seven matches at 4-0-3 with 17 goals over that span.
“It was a great day for the seniors,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said, not to mention 80 strong minutes at both ends of the field from the entire cast. “We’ve played like this, but we just haven’t been able to convert in the final third (three one-goal ties during the streak).
Burnham made a terrific run on the left flank, gaining space on a Cougar defender and unleashing a drive to the top left corner of the net for a three-goal Bishop Feehan margin. That was in addition to labeling a knuckleball shot on goal in the ninth minute, combining with Scharland on a great scoring chance in the 15th minute and unloading a strong shot off the left side in the 23rd minute.
Mooney held Austin Prep at bay as the Cougars were awarded four corner kicks within the first four minutes of the match. Mooney also took down a strong drive off the left side in the 10th minute to preserve the one-goal lead at the time, then made a leaping one-handed deflection at the crossbar of another drive in the 40th minute.
Combine that with Shamrock senior defender Liam Concannon blocking a point-blank goal line shot in the 31st minute, clearing the ball as well and a Cougar free kick in the 18th minute that glanced off of the crossbar and it resulted in Bishop Feehan’s fourth shutout loss of the season.
“We’ve been making plays, getting the ball where we want, but we weren’t finishing,” Pariseau said of the offense complementing the defense. ‘We showed that ability to finish.”
Scharland scored his first goal sixth minute to put the Shamrocks in front after a nifty exchange of passes from DeMond to Nolan Duffy to set up the scoring sequence. Nine minutes later, Scharland doubled the lead with a perfectly timed and place header at the left post off of a cross from senior Joe Scott.
DeMond again factored into the Shamrock scoring in the 42nd minute, one-timing a cross from Duffy. Breckner faced a pair of Austin Prep corner kicks during the second half (at 43 and 52 minutes), with the initial threat cleared by senior defender John Pearl.
The Shamrocks are off until a CCL match Wednesday at McGrath Stadium against Archbishop Williams.
Bishop Feehan remains chasing unbeaten Cardinal Spellman (with two ties and with just two goals allowed) — whom the Shamrocks tied 1-1 earlier in the season — for first place in the CCL.
