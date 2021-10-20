ATTLEBORO — With only 15 available players due to injuries and illness, the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team played with enough wherewithal to gain a 3-0 victory over Taunton Wednesday in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Junior midfielder Esvin Morales created the second and third goals for the Bombardiers, while sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio withstood some testing Taunton pressure to preserve the shutout with a nine-save performance.
Sophomore striker Alex Vecchioli scored the match-winner for the Bombardiers (7-4-3) midway through the first half, finishing off a ball played in from the right by Luke Hagopian.
Morales gave AHS some breathing room by setting up Connor Adema for the second goal in the 38th minute. Then Morales set up Liam Bischoff for the third Bombardier goal.
AHS tied the Tigers 3-3 earlier in the season. Rocchio fended off strong Taunton pressure in the first half by making five saves. AHS next meets King Philip Monday.
Bishop Feehan 2, Cardinal Spellman 2
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks delivered two balls into the back of the Cardinals’ net over the final six minutes of the Catholic Central League match to earn a point. Bishop Feehan had played Cardinal Spellman to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season.
Tate Demond netted the tying goal for Bishop Feehan in the 78th minute on a cross from Craig Scharland. Senior goalie James Breckner (six saves) kept the Shamrocks alive by blanking the Cardinals over the final 50 minutes.
Facing a 2-0 halftime deficit, the Shamrocks (8-2-4) went on an all-out attack over the final 20 minutes, finally breaking through when John Pearl scored out of a scramble in the 74th minute. The Shamrocks will begin CCL Cup competition Monday against a foe yet to be determined.
Foxboro 1, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Matt Angelini converted a penalty kick midway through the second half to deliver the victory for Foxboro in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match. Derek Axon totaled six saves for the shutout performance in goal for the Warriors (7-6-1).
Strong defensive support by Alex McGarry, Cam Barreira, Zach Raymond, Jacob Tessier and James Hollis kept Sharon at bay. The Warriors next host Oliver Ames Monday.
Milford 2, King Philip 0
MILFORD — With only 14 players available for duty as a result of injuries and illness, the King Philip Warriors nearly stole a point in their Hockomock League match with the Scarlet Hawks.
KP junior goalie Connor O’Reilly (eight saves) and the Warrior defense kept Milford off the scoreboard for better than 60 minutes. O’Reilly denied Milford on a penalty kick in the first half after a handball infraction.
The Scarlet Hawks took the lead in the 66th minute and added a second goal with the Warriors pressing forward in the 78th minute.
Senior Andrew Longobardi was the lone starting defender on the field, while Josh Raimer and Gerard Bourque filled in admirably on the backline. KP (3-10-2) plays the first of three matches next week Monday at home against Attleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Apponequet 1
LAKEVILLE — Kevin Smith and Reece Cordeiro each scored two goals as the Falcons swept the South Coast Conference season series with the Lakers. The Falcons (13-1) owned a 4-0 halftime lead. Marc Thaler and Kristof Trond also scored goals for D-R, which has a non-league match at home Friday against Diman Voke.
Seekonk 1, Fairhaven 1
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to gain a point in the South Coast Conference match with the Blue Devils. Jack Santos scored the equalizer for Seekonk in the 60th minute, with Spencer Deering assisting. Giuliano Cozzo totaled five saves in goal for Seekonk (7-6-3), which will next host Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Canton 4, North Attleboro 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Bulldogs scored a trio of second-half goals to detour the Rocketeers’ upset plans in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match. Canton took the lead in the 15th minute of the match, but North goalie David Floyd foiled the Bulldogs until a pair of miscues resulted in the second and third Bulldog goals.
North had a chance to tie the score late in the first half on a Givany Carney header off of a Griffin Rodden cross, then hit the crossbar early in the second half off of a corner kick. The Rocketeers (6-6-2) next meet Stoughton Monday.
