ATTLEBORO — Make that six straight victories for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team.
Despite missing a brigade of four prime-time starters due to ailments and injuries, of the Shamrocks’ revamped working parts moved in unison in a 2-0 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High Tuesday at McGrath Stadium.
Sophomore Tate Demond came off of the bench for Bishop Feehan (6-1-1) to deliver his first varsity goal in the 36th minute, while senior midfielder Matt Rogers created a two-goal margin in the 59th minute.
Junior James Breckner earned the shutout in net filling in for injured Thomas Potenza. In fact, the Shamrocks had their entire forward wall in street clothes as senior captain Justin Clark, Ryan Enright and Zach Stephenson were all sidelined.
“We started out with the whole forward line on the bench with injuries, our starting keeper on the bench, so we had some younger kids who haven’t played that much come out and play,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said.
While Demond and Rogers scored the goals, a pair of impressive defensive performances preserved the win. Senior back Aidan Corrigan kicked away a loose ball at the goalmouth in the 48th minute to preserve a one-goal lead, then senior back Sean O’Brien sacrificed his body to make a point-blank save on a Trojan shot in the 65th minute.
The winless Trojans hardly put any pressure on Breckner and the Shamrock defense during the first half, although a potential go-ahead goal on a solo breakaway bid was wasted with a wide shot in the 33rd minute.
Demond put the Shamrocks into the lead, playing a loose ball at the left post. Junior midfielder Caleb Williams played a cross into the box where Ryan Rebelo’s header was denied, but the sphere landed at the footsteps of Demond.
Williams created the second Shamrock score as well, launching a point-blank shot which was blocked, but Rogers was there to tuck the rebound home.
“B-R plays in a tough division, their league has Brockton, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Durfee, they’re not a terrible team,” Pariseau said of the Trojans, currently 0-6, being outscored 27-1. “We played really well, we created some good chances for ourselves.”
Williams nearly gave the Shamrocks the lead in the 28th minute with a chip shot over a drawn Trojan goalkeeper sailing wide right, while Spencer Giuliano had a dribble of a drive off of the right wing at 30. Then six minutes into the second half, Joe Scott delivered a through ball to Williams on the right side, whose point blank shot was smothered.
Later, both Williams at 74 minutes and Giuliano at 79 also had point blank chances denied.
Playing the first of three matches this week — Thursday against Coyle-Cassidy and Friday at Hopkinton — Pariseau was pleased with the performances of his players promoted from reserve to starting roles.
“I like the direction we’re headed, absolutely,” Pariseau said. “We’re working hard. We’re trying to do the right things.”
