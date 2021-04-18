FRANKLIN — The Tri-County High boys’ soccer team, minus four starters due to injury and illness, were unable to sustain possession of the ball and suffered a 5-0 shutout loss to South Shore Voke Saturday in a Mayflower League match. The Cougars (0-8) next host Blue Hills Tuesday.
H.S. BOYS' SOCCER: Shorthanded Tri-County comes up empty
