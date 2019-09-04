REHOBOTH — Sophomore Kevin Smith tallied twice and sophomore goalkeeper Mason Kulpa had to make just two saves for the shutout as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team opened its South Coast Conference season with a 2-0 victory over Fairhaven on Wednesday.
Junior Matt Duarte set up both of Smith’s goals in the 36th minute and in the 66th minute.
The Falcons’ midfield of senior Jordan Fernandes along with juniors Hunter Brierly, Marshall Morgado and Duarte dominated for D-R, which had a 12-2 advantage in shots and a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
The Falcons visit Case Friday.
Old Rochester 2, Seekonk 0
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors surrendered a goal in each half in their South Coast Conference opening loss. The Bulldogs took the lead in the 18th minute. Seekonk opens its home season Friday against Somerset Berkley.
