REHOBOTH — Had the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team played with the same energy and intensity as it did Monday on its home turf, the Falcons would not be fighting for an MIAA Tournament berth in the final week of the regular season.
“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” Falcons’ head coach Steve Kulpa said after sophomore Kevin Smith delivered two of D-R’s three first-half goals into the back of the Bishop Feehan High net in a stunning 3-1 upset of the Shamrocks. “That shows you the type of soccer that we can play, when we put our minds to it, all the time.”
The Falcons (5-7-2) need five points out of their final three matches in order to advance into postseason play, the first of which is a home contest with Seekonk High on Wednesday.
“We made it real challenging on ourselves,” Kulpa said of a three-match in five-day homestand, with Greater New Bedford Voke on Friday.
“Defensively, they did a great job, they were hard on the 50-50 balls,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said of the Falcons.
Smith put D-R in the lead in the 17th minute with a goal-mouth shot after a cross out of the right corner from Matt Duarte.
Smith made it a three-goal lead for the Falcons in the 33rd minute, running down the left flank and delivering a low, hard drive.
Duarte scored the match-winner for D-R in the 27th minute with a long ball drive from 25 yards out that dipped under the crossbar to elude the fingertips of Shamrock goalie Thomas Potenza.
The Falcons could have scored more as Smith missed a pair of point-blank second-half chances and Marshall Morgado had a point-blank shot at the left post in the 39th minute.
“It’s pretty simple, that’s what I asked the, why can’t they play every game like that,” Kulpa said. “Bishop Feehan is an outstanding, high-quality team and that’s a high-quality win.”
The Shamrocks (10-3-1) had chances in the first half, but Falcon sophomore goalkeeper Mason Kulpa and defenders Ryce Downs and Cam LeBlanc met the challenge.
Kulpa took away a breakaway bid by Shamrock sophomore Tate Demond in the fifth minute; made a point blank save on Zach Stephenson in the 13th minute; and took down a strong direct kick by Ryan Hart in the 35th minute.
Kulpa protected the three-goal advantage with a nice save on a testing low drive off the left flank by Williams at 72 minutes and his through ball bid at 73.
Kulpa and the Falcons’ bid for a shutout was denied in the 78th minute as Justin Clark tucked in a short-side left shot after Williams had dribbled around a pair of Falcon defenders on the left side.
With Bishop Feehan facing a three-goal deficit at halftime, Kulpa and the Falcons denied corner kicks by Williams early in the second half at 45 and 50 minutes, and a direct kick at 58. Kulpa and the Falcons also foiled direct kicks by Clark at 12 and 30 minutes.
“They worked harder than us,” Pariseau said of the Falcons’ ability to play the ball quickly out of the back line and challenge for possession through midfield. The Shamrocks next have an EAC match at Coyle-Cassidy Thursday.
“That’s what the future holds for us,” Kulpa said. “Bishop Feehan is an outstanding team. We’re a young team (two seniors in the starting side) and we came together really well, everybody brought their A-game.”
