FALL RIVER — The defending South Coast Conference champion Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team surged for four goals in the second half to rout Diman Voke 6-0 Tuesday in a non-league match.
Senior striker Kevin Smith and sophomore Kristof Trond each scored twice for the Falcons, who held a 2-0 halftime lead.
Reece Cordeiro and Mark Thaler added single goals for the Falcons, while sophomore goalie Liam O’Neill totaled three saves in goal for the shutout. The Falcons host Bishop Feehan Thursday.
Seekonk 0, Durfee 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors withstood a flurry of scoring chances by the Hilltoppers through the first half and then controlled the pace of play through the second half in settling for a scoreless stalemate in the non-league match.
Senior goalkeeper Juliano Cozzo totaled six saves in posting the shutout for Seekonk. Defensively, senior Owen Pacheco and junior J.D. Mello were resolute in keeping Durfee scoreless. Junior Colin Peterson created some strong second half scoring chances.
The Warriors host Apponequet Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
