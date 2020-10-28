ATTLEBORO -- Senior striker Zach Stephenson tallied twice and Jack Mooney came up with a save on a penalty kick in goal to guide the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys' soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Malden Catholic High in a Catholic Central League match Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
Playing their first match in 10 days, the Shamrocks (6-0) scored a goal in each quarter.
"It's been a long time off, but we've tried to keep sharp with some good practice sessions," Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said.
Craig Scharland opened the scoring for Bishop Feehan, finishing off a through ball from senior captain Spencer Guiliano. Stephenson struck for the Shamrocks midway through the second quarter, with Joe Scott assisting. Stephenson scored his second goal in the third quarter with a blitzing shot off the left flank to the top far right corner of the net,
Matt Lipkind finished off the Bishop Feehan scoring in the 78th minute, with Nolan Duffy assisting.
James Breckner blanked Malden Catholic through the first half in goal for the Shamrocks, while Mooney came on for the second half and denied a third quarter penalty kick.
The Shamrocks resume action Saturday at 10 at home against St. Mary's of Lynn.
North Attleboro 2, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO -- The Rocketeers not only matched their season output of goals over 80 minutes, but avenged a one-goal loss to the Warriors two days ago in taking home the victory.
Senior Matt Conley factored into both goals for the Rocketeers (2-5-1), setting up Eddy Mendoza with a through ball for the match-winner in the third quarter, in the 52nd minute to break the 1-1 deadlock.
Max Beigel pulled Foxboro (4-3-1) into a tie by scoring in the 38th minute of the first half.
Conley won a 50-50 ball and then slipped a pass to Connor Ward 10 minutes unto the match for the go-ahead goal for North on a 30-yard drive from the right side off of the crossbar and glancing off of Foxboro goalie Derek Axon (seven saves).
David Floyd earned the shutout in goal for North by making seven saves, including two testing ones during the fourth quarter.
Mansfield 0, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN -- Eric Sullivan turned aside seven shots in goal as the Hornets notched their eighth shutout of the season in settling for a tie with Franklin in the Hockomock League match.
The Hornets (6-1-2) received extraordinary defensive work out of seniors Evan Eames, Mike Jeans and Ethan Scholes in limiting the Panthers of true scoring chances. Mansfield has a "home and away" series next with Milford, hosting the Scarlet Hawks Friday and having a road match Sunday night.
