NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ soccer team continues to create magic for 80 minutes.
The Rocketeers have posted shutouts in four of their past five outings, including three straight following a 1-0 blanking of Foxboro High Monday at Raymond Beaupre Field in a Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
The Rocketeers emerged victorious on the strength of junior striker Givany Carney’s goal in the 52nd minute, a header at the left post off of a cross out of the right corner by Griffin Rodden.
“We’re a good team when we decide to play together,” said Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosio, who was minus three starters due to injury and illness. “We’re good at that, not being able to finish some good looks at the goal, some quality chances.”
North Attleboro senior goalkeeper David Floyd totaled eight saves for the shutout, but he was aided down the stretch as the Rocketeer defense worked feverishly to protect the one-goal lead and repeatedly foil Foxboro.
Over the final five minutes of the match, Floyd made two long ball saves; senior centerback Brody Rosenberg made four clears; both Pat McDermott and Rodden also steered the ball away from the penalty box area; and Jaad Ismail denied entry of a direct kick.
“We’re on a roll,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “Foxboro had some good chances to score. It’s hard for a team like us that struggled early in the season (to gain some success). Now we’re in a winning position. It’s very difficult to keep the composure.”
Foxboro’s dynamic senior striker Matt Angelini laced a liner off the left wing in the 22nd minute, then created the Warriors’ best scoring chance of the match with a blast to the top right corner of the North net that Floyd knocked away in the 47th minute.
Also in the first half, Ryan Flaherty had a drive in the 23rd minute; Alex Penders had a point-blank chance in the 26th minute; and a John Hollis corner kick out of the left corner in the 38th minute resulted in a Cam Barreira one-touch volley just wide right.
That trend continued during the second half as Angelini had a point-blank chance in the 44th minute; a Hollis corner kick out of the left side in the 47th minute result in a chance for Barreira that sailed wide right and two more Hollis’ corner kicks in the 50th and 58th minutes.
“We passed the ball beautifully in the first half and didn’t get anything,” Burgess said of the Rocketeers’ infrequent testing of Foxboro goalie Derek Axon. “In the second half, we didn’t get anything (offense) like that because we were so nervous, out of sync — because we were winning.”
North had three good scoring chances in the first half. Connor Ward slipped the ball to Carson Dameron in the 32nd minute, but the drive sailed over the crossbar. Carney steered a header just wide left in the 35th minute and Kaden Burns played a long ball in from the left in the 38th minute that Axon clutched. Other than Carney’s goal, the Rocketeers didn’t have another true test or advancement inside the penalty box area.
“It’s hard to play from a winning position sometimes, especially when your team is not used to it,” Burgess said.
“I hope that we can get in the tournament, we’ve just not been consistent enough,” Ambrosio said.
The Warriors host Sharon Wednesday while North has a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Wednesday in Canton.
