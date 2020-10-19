DARTMOUTH -- For the second successive match, the Bishop Feehan High boys' soccer team did not surrender a goal.
Senior James Breckner turned aside four shots as the Shamrocks held off Bishop Stang High 1-0 in a meeting of former Eastern Athletic Conference rivals Monday.
Breckner preserved the two points for Bishop Feehan by taking away a Spartans' solo breakaway bid in the waning seconds.
Junior Craig Scharland scored the lone goal for unbeaten Bishop Feehan (5-0) in the sixth minute, finishing off a cross from captain Ryan Enright at the far post.
"We controlled a lot of the play," Bishop Feehan coach Mike Pariseau said
The Shamrocks had six scoring bids, only to see the ball sail high or wide. Tate Demond was influential in his transition role at midfield.
The Shamrocks' match Wednesday with Cardinal Spellman was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving Feehan now off until an Oct. 31 match with St. Mary's of Lynn.
Canton 2, North Attleboro 0
CANTON -- David Floyd and the Rocketeer defense blanked the Bulldogs through the first half, but North was not able to muster enough offense in the Hockomock League match.
Canton scored single goals in the third and fourth quarters to prevail. North (1-3-1) totaled just five shots and had three corner restart chances. The Rocketeers host the Bulldogs Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON -- Junior Derek Axon turned aside five Black Knight shots to post the shutout, while senior Max Beigel delivered the opening goal for the Warriors in their Hockomock League contest. Beigel put Foxboro in front in the second quarter, finishing off a restart on a corner kick. Adam Connolly created a two-goal margin for the Warriors eight minutes later.
Matt Angelini tallied in the fourth quarter for Foxboro (2-2-1). The Warriors host Stoughton Wednesday.
Milford 1, King Philip 0
MILFORD -- Through 70 minutes of the Hockomock League match, King Philip goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark and the Warrior defense stonewalled the most prolific scoring team in the league.
Milford (5-0), which has has outscored foes 17-1 this season, scored on a free kick in the 70th minute.
Lindmark made 12 saves behind solid defensive work from Sean McCarthy, Dan Fifoldt, Anthony Zapalla and Colin Wesley. KP's best scoring chance came in the second half on an Evan McEvoy blast. Milford visits Mactaz Field Wednesday to meet the Warriors.
