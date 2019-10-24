MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six matches and kept its sights on an MIAA Tournament berth by stunning MIAA Tournament-bound King Philip 2-0 Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
Freshman Aidan Steele scored the match-winner for Mansfield at the eight-minute mark, senior Cam Eddy set up both goals, while senior Cam Bove was stellar on the goal line in earning the shutout.
“We’re playing good soccer right now,” MHS coach Steve Sheridan said of his Hornets (5-7-4), who have won three straight matches after having taken three straight ties to play themselves into postseason consideration.
In stumping KP (8-3-5), Mansfield held a one-goal lead at intermission thanks to Bove making two clever first-half saves for his second career shutout.
During Senior Night festivities, Sheridan started all seniors, moving starting goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury up front as well as reserve goalkeeper Sean Moody.
Steele delivered the go-ahead goal for the Hornets with a header off of a Cam Eddy throw-in. Another Eddy throw-in, six minutes into the second half, set up a goal by Collin Caridi.
With two regular-season matches remaining, the first of which is a 4:30 p.m. kickoff with Taunton Monday, Mansfield must win both to advance into the MIAA Tournament. KP next visits Oliver Ames.
Attleboro 4, Taunton 3
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers tallied twice in the first 16 minutes, netted three first-half goals and held on for the Hockomock League victory.
Attleboro freshman Esvin Morales gave Attleboro a 4-2 lead in the 66th minute, which proved to be the game-winner.
Jackson Singer (third minute), Josh Smith (16th minute) and Hugo Henriquez (39th minute) put the Bombardiers ahead 3-1 at the half. Attleboro (4-8-3) will travel to North Attleboro on Sunday for the annual Blue-Red match.
Foxboro 1, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Senior Dylan Barreira scored the lone goal in the 22nd minute as the Warriors earned a crucial two points with the Hockomock League win and are still in consideration for a tournament berth.
Foxboro (7-7-3) will enter a do-or-die regular-season finale against North Attleboro on Tuesday, needing a win or tie to qualify for the postseason.
“It was our best game of the year,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said. “We defended really well.
Joe Cusack assisted on Barreira’s goal as the Warriors held a 6-3 edge in shots. Dylan Tierney made three saves, including a one-on-one stop, for the clean sheet.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 1
CANTON — Overcoming an early one-goal deficit, the Rocketeers tallied twice within a two-minute span late in the second half and downed the Bulldogs to qualify for the MIAA Tournament. North goalie Kyle Briere blanked Canton through the final 78 minutes of the Hockomock League match.
James Sale scored the match-winner for North (7-5-3) in the 66th minute off of a cross from James Bush. Then at 68, Matt Mordini ran onto a through ball from Ryan Adams for the third Rocketeer goal.
Matt Conley pulled the Rocketeers into a tie in the 15th minute on a through ball from Joe Coscarella. North will next host archrival Attleboro in the annual Red-Blue match Sunday at Beaupre Field, with a noontime kickoff.
