TAUNTON — The Mansfield High boys’ soccer team stretched its unbeaten string to seven matches and its MIAA Tournament hopes to one more game.
With their 1-0 victory over Taunton High Monday in a Hockomock League match, the Hornets (6-7-4 and 4-0-3 in their last seven outings) need to beat North Attleboro Thursday in their regular season finale to advance nto postseason play.
Matt Hyland scored the long goal for the Hornets in the 37th minute. Cam Eddy started the possession with a long throw into the box, which Dan Rowe slid to Hyland, who finished in the back of the net.
Mansfield held a 20-6 advantage in shots as goaltender Anthony Salisbury recorded his fourth shutout of the season. Salisbury benefited from the defensive play of Mike Caridi, Evan Eames and Ethan Schools.
Attleboro 3, Franklin 1
ATTLEBORO — Michael Russo collected three points with two goals, while Jackson Singer tallied three points with two assists as the Bombardiers won for the second time in as many days, overcoming a one-goal halftime deficit.
With the midfield work of Nathan LaPlume and defense in the middle by the backline of Josh Smith, the Bombardiers (6-8-3) never allowed Franklin much second half ball possession. Goalie Zach Smith totaled six saves as AHS is now 3-1-1 in its past five matches.
Russo scored both the tying tally (at 45) and match-winner (at 55), both set up by Singer, the second on a breakaway threat. Singer also scored for the Bombardiers at 62 from Russo.
AHS closes out Wednesday at New Bedford.
Seekonk 3, Somerset Berkley 3
SEEKONK — Freshman Colin Peterson scored two first-half goals within a four-minute span as the Warriors earned the South Coast Conference draw, and in turn, second place in the Small Division for an MIAA Tournament bid.
Peterson scored in the 26th minute (from Shawn Pichardo) and 30th minute (from Caleb Ray) as the Warriors were tied 2-2 at halftime. Pichardo netted his lone goal in the 50th minute from Jake Sylvestre.
Colin Tenreiero had five saves for Seekonk (4-6-7), which travels to Wareham on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 1, Gr. New Bedford Voke 1ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks broke in front three minutes into the match and then blanked the Bears through the final 75 minutes.
“We were trying to come out and play hard, that’s what we were looking to do because we haven’t started well,” Shamrock coach Mike Pariseau said. “We did, but we didn’t expect to go scoreless the rest of the way and give up a goal two minutes after we scored.”
Zach Stephenson put the Shamrocks (11-4-2) in front in the third minute finishing off a drive from outside the 18-yard line by Matt Rogers. However, the Bears gained the equalizer two minutes later.
Thomas Potenza totaled 12 saves in the Shamrock goal.
Feehan finishes its regular season Wednesday night at 6 at King Philip.
Oliver Ames 2, King Philip 0
EASTON — The Warriors surrendered two goals within a five-minute span of the second half in falling to the Tigers in a Hockomock League match. Aidan Lindmark and Grant Orzell shared the goal-tending duties for KP (8-4-5), which hosts Attleboro in its regular season finale Wednesday at 6 p.m.
