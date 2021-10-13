ATTLEBORO — Junior Emery Sunderland set up two goals and senior James Breckner delivered the shutout in goal as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a 3-0 victory over Archbishop Williams High in a Catholic Central League match Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
Sunderland set up second half goals for the Shamrocks by Joe Scott (at 45) and Nolan Duffy (at 71), the first on a through ball and the second on a cross to the right corner of the penalty box area.
Breckner posted four saves for the shutout for Bishop Feehan (7-2-4), having a 5-0-3 unbeaten streak heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. kickoff at Arlington Catholic.
Jon Mignacca scored the opening goal for Bishop Feehan in the 19th minute on a cross out of the right corner by Craig Scharland.
Foxboro 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Warriors finally broke through the defense of the Tigers as Matt Angelini scored the winning goal in the 68th minute of the Hockomock League match.
Goalkeeper Derek Axon totaled eight saves for the shutout while A.J. Carvalho, Alex Penders, Andrew Linehan and Jorge Sanchez all were strong defensively for Foxboro. Angelini’s goal came off of a cross on a header by John Hollins. Foxboro (6-6-1) visits Stoughton Friday.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Collin Peterson scored a pair of goals as the Warriors rolled to the South Coast Conference win.
Seekonk (7-6-1) scored a three goals in the first half to take control. Peterson scored the match-winner for Seekonk in the 28th minute, set up by Nate Mello. Peterson added the Warriors’ final goal with five minutes remaining.
Jeff Michaud scored the first goal for Seekonk at the 15-minute mark, while Jack Santos scored in the 35th minute. Goalie Giuliano Cozzo had seven saves for Seekonk, which hosts Fairhaven Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Old Rochester 2MATTAPOISETT — Kevin Smith’s second goal of the match with two minutes remaining in the South Coast Conference contest lifted the Falcons to victory.
The Falcons (12-1) got a first-half goal from Reece Cordeiro, gained a 2-1 lead on Smith first goal early in the second half and regained the lead for a third time when the Falcon senior striker beat a Bulldog defender inside the penalty box area.
The Falcons are off until Wednesday, a SCC match at Apponequet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.