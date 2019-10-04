NORTH ATTLEBORO — King Philip Regional High senior Owen Teixeira unleashed a right-footed rocket that found the back of the net from 25 yards out in the 77th minute to lift the Warrior boys’ soccer team to a 1-0 Hockomock League victory over host North Attleboro High on Friday.
It was the eighth shot of the contest for the Warriors, who put together their best offensive pressure during the final 10 minutes in a game where defense stood superior.
“It felt like it was coming, but you hate to say that out load and jinx yourself,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said. “We knew they (North Attleboro) were going to be really well organized, they’re a very good team. And we knew we had to stay patient, stay disciplined and it would come down to one or two moments.”
The Warriors set up Teixeira’s goal by forcing a turnover, which was collected by left outside midfielder Anthony Zappala. Zappala slid a pass to Teixeira, who created space and unleashed the game-winner.
It marked the fourth time this season the Rocketeers have lost — all by 1-0 verdicts.
“I thought we looked tired in the last 10 minutes,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “In the first 70 (minutes) they probably had zero crosses, in the last 10 they had six. So, we showed our tired legs.”
KP right outside midfielder Colin Wesley was the one playing those crosses. He sent one from right-to-left cross in the 73rd minute, another in the 75th but the Warriors couldn’t get anything on it with North Attleboro goaltender Kyle Briere (seven saves) coming off the line to make the stop.
North Attleboro managed just two shots on KP goaltender Grant Orzell, the first following a scrum in the box in the 48th minute, and the second from the left sideline at the 65-minute mark.
North Attleboro’s James Sales had perhaps the best chance for the Rocketeers in the 75th minute, but the strike fired wide of the left post.
“Our style is, were trying to create turnovers and turn that into offense,” Burgess said. “I just think we were lacking execution in our last pass. I thought we looked tired in the last 10 minutes. In the first 70 minutes, they probably had zero crosses. In the last 10, they had six. So we showed our tired legs.
“I knew they were good, I know we were good, they were just had the good fortune of getting a good rip off,” Burgess said.
North Attleboro (5-4) will travel to Foxboro on Monday while King Philip (6-1-3) will host Oliver Ames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.