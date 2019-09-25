ATTLEBORO — Owen Teixeira, Ajae Olson and Andrew Robinson all scored their first goals of the season, all within a 14-minute span of the first half as the King Philip Regional High boys’ soccer team overcame an early one-goal deficit and held off Attleboro High 3-2 on Wednesday in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
However, it was junior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark who earned the “man of the match” honors for KP.
Lindmark stifled an ever-lasting intrusion of Bombardier blue jerseys through the second half of play, making eight saves over the final 40 minutes, including a pair of potential equalizing chances for AHS with dramatic point-blank stops.
“He’s a tremendously skilled and technical goalkeeper,” King Philip coach Mike O’Neill said of Lindmark, who along with the Warrior defense also foiled a half-dozen AHS corner kicks and a quartet of lethal direct kicks.
Lindmark denied the Bombardiers’ Joey Soucy on a point-blank header at 62, then took a goal away from Attleboro’s Esvin Morales on another point-blank drive headed to the right side at 70.
“It’s tough to come back from behind,” AHS coach Peter Pereira of the Bombardiers facing a 3-1 halftime deficit. “It’s not easy to get goals, one okay, but a second one is difficult.”
KP (4-1-2) pulled into a deadlock with AHS in the 18th minute when Teixeira, a senior, banged in a rebound of a drive off the right flank taken by Olson.
The Warriors took the lead a minute later when Olson, a junior, delivered the ball to the back of the Bombardier net from the left side after a perfectly placed through ball out from the right flank by Matt Clarke.
Then in the 32nd minute, the senior Robinson produced what proved to be the match-winning goal, tucking in a loose ball from the left side.
“You look at our scoring and everyone has one or two goals,” O’Neill said of KP now having scored 12 goals over its seven matches. “We’re a deep team, we’re trying go build that team concept. And Aidan (Lindmark) just played with a ton of courage in goal.”
The Bombardiers (2-4) have now surrendered three goals in losing each of its past three outings. “We’re making some mistakes,” Pereira said of his defense and ability to transition out of the back. “But give KP credit, they played very disciplined.”
The Bombardiers took the lead in the 11th minute on a spectacular header by Michael Russo off of a Hugo Henriquez corner kick out of the right corner.
The Bombardiers narrowed the gap to one in the 51st minute when Nathan LaPlume finished off a cross from Soucy.
AHS had a potential second first half goal cleared off of the goal line by KP defender Wes Orzell at 32, while Jackson Singer uncorked a point-blank blast over the crossbar at 33. And even in the waning minutes, a header by Russo at 72 and a direct kick by LaPlume at 74 went unrewarded for AHS.
The Bombardiers return to Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday to host Foxboro, while the Warriors return to Macktaz Field to face Stoughton.
