FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Vocatioal boys soccer team lost to Southeastern Regional on Monday, falling 3-1 to its league opponent.
A slow start led to T-C trying to make up for two quick scores from Southeastern. Angelo DeCaires had the lone goal.
“(We) had a hard-fought game,” Tri-County coach Stacey Howard said. “(We) started off slow, allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the first half, but Angelo DeCaires brought it within one in the 30th minute of the first with a great through ball from Will Weddeke.”
Tri-County allowed another goal despite applying plenty of pressure, outshooting Southeastern 15-6, but a crosser that snuck past Michael McDonald led to Southeastern capitalizing and extending its lead to two.
Tri-County’s Nathan Hoawrd made six saves for T-C (5-5-3), which plays at Diman on Thursday.
DURFEE — The Warriors allowied three second half goals in the loss.
Seekonk lone goal came off a Nate Cabral set piece in the 66th minute to bring it to a three-score game. It was all Seekonk got as some quality looks were unfinished in front of the goal.
Seekonk (6-2-4) hosts Fairhaven Wednesday.
NORWOOD — The Lancers notched their second consecutive shutout with Pace Ribeiro in goal, moving Norton to 6-5 on the season.
Brayden Pompei netted the first two goals in the win, including his first at the varsity level, and finished the game with four points as he assisted on two more scores. Chris Boscombe also scored his first varsity goal both TJ Lach and Ryan Potts scored in the win.
Norton hosts Bellingham on Thursday.