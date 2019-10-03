NORTON — The good news for the Norton High boys’ soccer team is that it remains unbeaten through its first 11 matches this season. Even better, the Lancers have qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Senior striker Will O’Brien tallied twice and boosted his team-leading goal-scoring total to eight, and the Lancers (8-0-3) pocketed their second 2-1 Tri-Valley League victory of the week at Adams Field, handcuffing Bellingham High on Thursday.
It was far from a full 80 minutes of poise and precision and the standards that coach Eric Greene has for his Lancers.
“We’re in a little bit of a lull right now, Bellingham played really well,” Greene sai.
After O’Brien scored twice during the first half, at 5 and 34 minutes, junior goalkeeper Kyle Rosa came off of the bench late in the first half and blanked the Blackhawks through the final 53 minutes of the contest.
The Lancers’ defense was caught flat-footed when Bellingham converted a corner kick in the 27th minute to knot the match, while the Lancers’ offense misfired on a half-dozen true scoring chances which that have created a comfort zone.
“We had chances to put the game away and just didn’t, it’s frustrating,” Greene said. “We needed more people to step up.”
Rosa helped preserve the one-goal advantage at halftime by pushing a Bellingham direct kick labeled for just under the crossbar over it in the 40th minute, and then handled a long-looping, high-bouncing ball in the 49th minute. Lancer defender Ben Pescod took away a potential Blackhawk breakaway bid at 50 minutes.
The Lancers had the better run of play throughout the second half, limiting Bellingham to just one corner kick and without any ball possession in the attacking third of the field for the final 20 minutes.
The Lancers came up empty on six corner kicks; Alex Clark just missed on a goal-mouth one-touch chance cross from O’Brien at 55 and a header sail wide right at 63; Andrew Dalton had a point-blank drive at 61 denied; O’Brien hammered a drive that was blocked at 65; and Declan Diestel had a strong right-footed blast taken away at the right post at 75.
The Lancers twice took the lead in the first half. O’Brien scored his seenth goal early on with a blazer of a 20-yard shot with his right foot off of the left flank to the right side of the Bellingham net — Jack O’Brien being credited with the assist.
O’Brien scored goal No. 8 with six minutes left until intermission with a loose ball touch and drive to the left side of the Blackhawk cage — Jack Rilli being credited with the assist.
“Luckily we have a couple more days to practice,” Greene said.
The Lancers next play Tuesday against Westwood.
