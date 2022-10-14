MILFORD — Junior Alex Vecchioli booted the Attleboro High boys soccer team into the MIAA state tournament in a 1-0 win over Milford High Friday.
Vecchioli scored in the first half for the lone goal of the match and Bombardiers goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio made it stand up to clinch a postseason berth for the Bombardiers (8-2-3).
Attleboro coach Peter Pereira had nothing but praise for Rocchio.
“He made some fantastic saves in goal for us,” Pereira said.
Milford’s offense did not lack opportunities, as it dominated in both possession and scoring chances throughout the match.
Rocchio’s toughest test of the game came in the 63rd minute when a Milford forward sent in a curling shot that looked destined for the top corner. Rocchio responded by making a diving save to swat the shot away with his hand, preserving Attleboro’s lead.
The Bombardiers visit King Philip on Tuesday.
Foxboro 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Foxboro scored the lone goal of the match on an ‘own goal’ in front of the net off a corner kick in the 77th minute.
Foxboro keeper Ryan Cotter picked up the shutout for the Warriors.
Mansfield (5-8-1) heads to Oliver Ames Tuesday while Foxboro (2-11) visits New Bedford.
Franklin 5, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN — The Warriors dropped their Hockomock League road match as Jack Morgan scored the lone goal for King Philip off a Colin Dervin assist.
Dermott Amorim played a strong game in the defensive midfield for KP (4-9), which travels to Attleboro Tuesday.
Norton 3, Westwood 3
NORTON — The Lancers settled for the after giving up a 3-0 lead.
Tyler Baina, TJ Lach, and Chris Bosco scored for Norton before Westwood came roaring back with three late goals. Brayden Pompeii and Chris Bosco picked up assists for the Lancers.
Norton (6-5-1) hosts Medway on Tuesday.