CANTON — The Warriors were unable to create enough scoring chances inside the penalty box in their 2-1 Davenport Division loss to Canton last Wednesday. The lone goal for Foxboro (5-6-1) came on an own-goal in the second half. Foxboro visited Taunton Wednesday.
H.S. BOYS SOCCER: Warriors' offense struggles again in loss to Canton
ATTLEBORO -- .
Bishop Feehan x, Bishop Stang x
ATTLEBORO -- .
King Philip x, North Attleboro x
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- .
Bishop Feehan x, Bishop Stang x
ATTLEBORO -- .
King Philip x, North Attleboro x
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- .
Bishop Feehan x, Bishop Stang x
ATTLEBORO -- .
King Philip x, North Attleboro x
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- .
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most popular stories
-
H.S. FOOTBALL: King Philip shows knockout punch against Attleboro
-
H.S. FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Attleboro, King Philip collide in Hockomock League battle
-
GOBIS: Wrentham's Rizzo rejoins MLB Network broadcasting lineup
-
H.S. GOLF: Mansfield sends King Philip to first defeat
-
H.S. FOOTBALL: Mansfield comes up shy in OT to Milford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.