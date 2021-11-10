REHOBOTH — As soon as Nathaniel Wheeler, the junior midfielder representing the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team, addressed his free kick from the left flank, the Falcon just knew “it was a golden goal.”
It was, as Wheeler delivered a laser of a shot from 30 yards out into the back of the Medfield High goal for the lone goal of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament match seven minutes into the first overtime period Wednesday as the Falcons prevailed 1-0.
“It felt good the second that I hit it,” Wheeler said of scoring his second goal of the season in most dramatic fashion, advancing the No. 4-seeded, once-beaten, South Coast Conference champion Falcons (17-1) into the round of the Elite Eight with a home match slated for Saturday.
“I was trying to score a golden goal,” Wheeler said of his strike, which zoomed untouched, the accuracy and expediency of the shot not allowing any Warrior defenders time to react. “We practice those a lot in practice; I wanted to get it on net.”
In taking their second 1-0 decision (also over Boston Latin) of the postseason, the Falcons received some outstanding defensive work out of the backline by senior centerback Bryce Downs, senior Ryan Pontes on the right flank, freshman Tiago Conceicao in the middle and Wheeler on the left side in support of freshman goalkeeper Brennan Silva (seven saves) gaining credit for the shutout.
“It was a really good team win, we had to keep working and working,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said of the Falcons being held scoreless through the first 40 minutes, withstanding the pressure of five Medfield second-half corner kicks and narrowly missing the net on a half-dozen surefire scoring chances.
“We had some decent chances early on, but it didn’t work out,” Morgado said of Kevin Smith having a right-footed drive slide wide right in the 11th minute; a Marc Thaler corner kick and Tom Zibrida header at 13 sail just wide left; a Reece Cordeiro header at 17 just miss its mark at 17; Smith just missing a point-blank chance after a nifty Cordeiro-to-Thaler passing scheme in the 23rd minute, and another a minute later.
“They (Medfield) probably had the better half, we defended there for quite a bit,” Morgado said of the Falcons defending a strong Medfield chance off of a throw-in in the 22nd minute; a header just over the crossbar in the 24th minute; and Downs clearing a Warrior corner kick in the 26th minute. “There’s a bunch of big boys over there, they were strong.”
The Falcons had second-half corner kicks in the third, sixth and 28th minutes, while Smith had a partial breakaway bid taken away in the 57th minute.
It was the D-R defense which enabled the Falcons to remain resolute in its determination for a win during the second half. Downs cleared a Medfield corner kick in the 48th minute; Zibrida cleared a corner kick in the 59th minute; Downs blocked a bid off of a corner kick in the 60th minute; Wheeler denied a Warrior corner-kick chance in the 61st minute; Conceicao blocked a strong Medfield direct kick in the 68th minute; while Silva pushed away the Warriors’ fifth corner kick of the second half in the 74th minute.
“They’re (Medfield) big, they were dangerous down at our end,” Morgado added. “Those guys go up there (headers) and get after it.”
The Falcons needed a goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation time to beat Boston Latin and were happy with any goal that presented itself to beat Medfield.
“We work on them (free kicks) in training, and whoever’s feeling it, takes it,” Morgado said of Wheeler taking the match-winning free kick. “Depending on where it is on the field, we don’t really have that one guy taking them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.