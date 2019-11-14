NORTON — Will O’Brien just might be the most dynamic student-athlete and soccer player in the Tri-Valley League this season.
The Norton High senior has played at every position except in goal over his four-year varsity career and has led the Lancers into their second straight MIAA Division 3 South Sectional championship match.
Selected by his rival coaches as the Tri-Valley League Player of the Year, the Middlebury College-bound O’Brien has more than doubled his scoring output of last season (10 goals, seven assists) with 17 goals and 21 assists this season.
O’Brien and the No. 4 seed Lancers (17-1-3) will attempt to end their hex against Medway High this season after having to settle for a 3-3 draw early in the TVL season and a humbling 5-0 loss to Medway late in the season.
Round No. 3 between Norton and Medway will come Saturday in a 1 p.m. winner-take-all match at Norwell High with the Division 3 South title at stake.
“We have to stay compact defensively, they score multiple goals — we’re going to have to be sharp on defense,” O’Brien said before a film session for the Lancers. “And we’re going to have to maximize our opportunities.”
The Lancers have marched into the title tilt by beating No. 13 seed Bishop Stang, No. 5 seed Case and then upsetting previously unbeaten and top-seeded Norwell by a one-goal margin in the semifinals.
The No. 3 seed Mustangs (18-2-1) routed both Fairhaven (7-1) and Randolph (9-0) in their first two postseason matches, then stunned previously unbeaten and second-seeded Scituate 2-1 in double overtime.
“Their outside backs are very quick, their midfield is similar,” O’Brien said of the Mustangs. “They’re the toughest team that we’ve faced this year, they are a very skilled team all around.”
Medway has limited 18 foes to one goal or less, while Norton has limited 17 opponents to one goal or less.
This will be Norton’s third Div. 3 South final over the past five seasons, having won the 2015 state championship and then losing the 2018 title match to Holliston.
“It’s very important to have a player like Will on the team, that’s something that we evaluate in the preseason,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “If they make varsity, they have to be smart. A kid like Will can play every single position — that’s the challenge and he’s done a great job with it, he’s met the challenge.
“It’s important to have a kid with his talent who can play every single position, then we can develop different schemes around him.”
O’Brien has been influential in all three of Norton’s sectional wins — having two goals and three assists in the opener against Bishop Stang; being tripped to set up a penalty kick against Case in the quarterfinals, and setting up the match-winning goal against Norwell in the semifinals.
The Lancers will be relying on O’Brien and their tournament experience over the past two seasons, “but it’s not the deciding factor in the game,” Greene said. “It certainly helps, we’ve been here before and the experience of playing Medway and knowing all about them helps us out.
“We have to shut down their big goal scorers, they’ve scored a lot of goals (63) this year,” Greene added. “They’ve scored two goals in every single game, even the games that they’ve lost. So we have to stop them from scoring and we have to put on a much better attack than we did the last time (the shutout loss at Adams Field). We didn’t get many shots off, we have to do a better job at that.”
O’Brien has been a center back in the past for the Lancers and with his club teams, the Explosion FC and the Boston Bolts. Greene inserted him into a center midfield role to take advantage of his physical stature to win the loose 50-50 balls, his ball distribution and his knack for putting shots on net.
“I’ve moved around, but I’ve been up top this year,” O’Brien said of his role. “I was recruited (for college) as a center back, I’m aware of having to play defense. Playing forward is very challenging, there is so much that you have to do with the movement, you have to read the game much quicker.”
O’Brien credits club soccer with molding him into the TVL Player of the year.
“But playing 20 something games does take a toll on your body,” O’Brien said.
The Lancers played Norwell in frigid conditions at Medway Wednesday night.
“You feel it in the cold especially,” O’Brien said. “I woke up Thursday morning and my legs were sore, so you’ve got to stretch.”
A product of the Norton Youth Soccer system and a three-year member of the Norton High tennis team and two-year captain, O’Brien mentioned that playing high school soccer is “so much fun” as compared to club soccer.
“”It’s less competitive than club soccer, but because you’re playing with kids that you go to class with and see every day in school, your friends are special,” he explained.
O’Brien recalled waking up at 5:30 every morning in August at the Attleboro High soccer coach Peter Pereira’s Maine-based Club Manitou “and do insanity workouts,” in fostering the foundation for success in 2019.
O’Brien was also considering Brandeis and UMass-Amherst for college. “I did very well on my SATs,” he said, complimenting his parents, Audrey and Scott for instilling good study habits in him. “I put myself in position (to succeed academically),” taking AP courses in psychology, physics and literature this year.
“We moved him to to forward, a position that he’s not used to this season,” Greene said. “With the high soccer IQ that he has, that’s why he was voted the TVL MVP.”
