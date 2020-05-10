Four Shamrocks from Bishop Feehan High and a quartet of Warriors from Seekonk High highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 All-Star Boys Swimming Team.
Coach Kathy White’s Shamrocks took second place at the South Sectional Meet and were seventh at the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet. Coach Brooke Michaud’s Warriors finished 14th at the sectionals and were 11th at the Division 2 Meet.
All four Shamrocks on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team are underclassmen — junior Ryan Campbell and sophomores Nate Coleman, Ryan Shute and Erik Watka. Coleman (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly) delivered two top-10 performances at the Sectional Meet. At the Division 2 State Meet, Watka (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Campbell (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and Shute (200 IM, 500 freestyle) each captured two top-10 showings.
A pair of seniors, along with a pair of brothers, are among the Seekonk Warriors on The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Seniors Rob Strycharz (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Blake Anderson (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), each had two top-10 performances at the Division 2 State Meet. Also receiving recognition are sophomore diver and relay specialist Finn Paterson, and freshman freestyler Chris Strycharz.
Joining them in The Sun Chronicle All-Star pool are Attleboro High sophomore and top team point producer Matt Marcil, Mansfield High senior freestyler Aden Schwartz and North Attleboro High senior stalwart Patrick Parlon.
Rounding out the roster of the area’s elite swimmers are a trio of swimmers representing King Philip Regional High, which took fifth at the Hockomock League Championship and ranked among the top 20 at the South Sectional — junior freestyler Derek Whyte, the Hockomock 500 freestyle champion, sophomore freestyler Cam Stringfellow and versatile freshman Jake Hokanson.
