A quartet of Shamrocks from the Bishop Feehan High Catholic Central League champs highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Swimming All-Star Team.
The Shamrocks’ Erik Watka won both the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley, the latter in record time, in addition to being a member of the first-place 200 medley relay team with fellow Sun Chronicle All-Stars Ryan Campbell, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Nguyen.
Campbell (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Sullivan (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle) and Nguyen (200 IM, 200 freestyle) all had pairs of top-five individual performances for the Shamrocks.
Three Attleboro High swimmers join them as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Veteran Matt Marcil and freshmen twin brothers Ben Connors and Ryan Connors helped guide the Bombardiers to the best showing of all area schools at the Hockomock League Championship Meet with a third-place finish. All three Attleboro swimmers had pairs of top-10 performances.
A trio of King Philip Regional High mainstays, Cam Stringfellow, Andrew Pham and Derek Whyte, also earn Sun Chronicle recognition.
Rounding out the roster of the area’s elite swimmers are Seekonk High’s Chris Strycharz, the South Coast Conference 100 breaststroke champion; North Attleboro High’s freestyle sprint specialist Colin Monahan, Foxboro High freshman Brett Franciosi, who had two top-10 showings at his first Hockomock League Championship Meet, and Mansfield High’s Owen Lasbury-Casey and Rico Palanza.
