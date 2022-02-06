MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys swim team closed out its season on a sterling note by taking second place at the Hockomock League Championships Sunday at Milford High.
The Bombardiers scored 286 points, while Sharon took the team title with 361 points.
Attleboro sophomore Ryan Connors took first in the 100 butterfly (54.47) and second in the 100 backstroke (57.09) with personal season-best times. Connors was also a member of Attleboro’s second-place 200 medley relay team (1:47.77) and third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:38.86) squads.
Classmate Ben Connors won the 200 freestyle in a personal season-best 1:55.15 and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.42). He was also a member of the 200 medley relay (Matt Marcil, Connors, Connors, Zach Dorrance) and 200 freestyle relay squads (Marcil, Connors, Connors, Dorrance).
Marcil was fifth in the 100 freestyle (:54.34) and Connor Coleman placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:09.25).
- Foxboro’s Bennett Franciosi logged a pair of third-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:23) and the 100 backstroke with a States and Sectional qualifying time of :58.54 to lead the Warriors to an eighth-place finish. Evan Stein was sixth in the 50 freestyle and a member of the Warriors’ sixth-place 400 relay.
- Mansfield placed sixth as a team with nine personal bests, led by Rico Palanza’s third-place finish in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle. Other top performers were: Xavier Gwynne fifth in the 100 butterfly and part of the fifth-place 200 medley relay (Gwynne, Neil Dalpe, Rico Palanza, Kevin McCarthy) and the 200 freestyle relay (McCarthy, Jack Friedman, Gwynne, Palanza) was sixth.
Feehan boys are runners-up at CCL Championships
The Bishop Feehan boys finished second to Austin Prep in the Catholic Central League Championship meet.Bishop Fenwick, Bishop Stang, St. Mary’s Lynn, Matignon, St. Joseph’s, Archbishop Williams, Cardinal Spellman, Arlington Catholic, and Mount Alvernia also participated, with Austin Prep collecting 458 points to Bishop Feehan’s 441.
Nate Coleman won the 200 freestyle (1:47.59) and 100 backstroke (54.22) and was part of the team that won the 200 relay (1:39.68, with Matt Jones, Ryan Schmitt, and Alex Daniels) and the 200 medley relay (1:34.64, with Ryan Shute, Schmitt, and Erik Watka).
Ryan Shute won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.11) and the 500 freestyle (4:42.80), in which he was followed by teammate Erik Watka (4:57.29). Schmitt also won the 100 butterfly (56.38) and Watka won the 200 individual medley (2:00.21).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Watka, Daniels, Schmitt, and Shute also emerged victorious (3:26.88)
Daniels also finished second in the 50 free (24.42) and 100 free (52.9).