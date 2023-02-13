2023-02-14-tsc-spt-bf-ahs-200-medley-relay

Attleboro High's 200 medley relay team of Connor Coleman, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors and Angad Ahluwalia placed fifth at the South Sectional Meet Sunday

 Submitted photo

BEVERLY -- Four area boys swim teams competed at the MIAA South Sectional meet on Sunday at Beverly YMCA, looking to extend their seasons for a state meet position.

The Attleboro boys took a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with the squad of Connor Coleman, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors, Angad Ahluwalia. AHS also had an eighth-place finish in the 200 IM from Ben Connors at 2:03.54, along with a 13th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.  Ryan Connors also finished second in the 100 butterfly at 52.27 and was 10th in the 100 backstroke.