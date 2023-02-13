BEVERLY -- Four area boys swim teams competed at the MIAA South Sectional meet on Sunday at Beverly YMCA, looking to extend their seasons for a state meet position.
The Attleboro boys took a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with the squad of Connor Coleman, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors, Angad Ahluwalia. AHS also had an eighth-place finish in the 200 IM from Ben Connors at 2:03.54, along with a 13th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. Ryan Connors also finished second in the 100 butterfly at 52.27 and was 10th in the 100 backstroke.
The Bombardiers placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (Ahluwalia, Cooper Johnson, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors) at 1:34.85. All qualified for Division 1 states while the Bombardiers, as a team, finished 10th with 91 points.
Bishop Feehan placed 18th overall, with the 200 freestyle relay team of Alex Daniels, Antonio Morabito, Matthew Jones and Brian Parkinson taking 10th-place. The 400 free relay team took 11th. Both relays earned Division 1 state cuts due to their finishes. Off the diving board earlier last week on Wednesday, Andrew Testa finished ninth.
Foxboro finished 27th out of 35 schools. Evan Stein swam in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, placing 11th (50.94) and 16th (58.17), respectively. His 100 freestyle time was a personal-best and a new school record. In the 100 backstroke, Bennett Franciosi took 12th with a season-best time of 57.15.
Seekonk's Nicholas Cavic placed fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.50 to earn a Div. 1 state spot. He also took second in the 500 free, clinching another state spot with a time of 4:51.44. Seekonk was 21st with 32 points.