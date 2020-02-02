MILFORD — With Derek Whyte and Cam Stringfellow finishing 1-2, respectively, in the 500 freestyle, the King Philip Regional High boys’ swimming team was able to snare fifth place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet.
The Warriors had six individual placements, while also taking fourth place in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for 228 points. Franklin won the meet with 296 points, while Milford was second (267).
Whyte won the 500 freestyle (4:59.7) by an 18-second margin, in addition to taking second place in the 100 butterfly (54.37) by the mere margin of a split-second. Stringfellow also took third place in the 200 freestyle, while Jake Hokanson was the Warriors’ breakthrough performer as a rookie by taking second in the 200 IM (2:12.3) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Attleboro High’s Matt Marcil placed fourth in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also being a member of the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team,
North Attleboro High’s Patrick Parlon placed in two events, taking third in the 100 butterfly (58.69), while Aden Schwartz (100 freestyle) and David Piccirilli (100 backstroke) placed in individual events for Mansfield.
The Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks captured the Eastern Athletic Conference Meet title as Ryan Shute won both the 200 freestyle (2:49.2) and 100 butterfly (55.10), while Nate Coleman was the first to finish in both the 200 IM (1:59.7) and 100 freestyle (50.65).
Hockomock League Boys’ Championship Swimming Meet
Team scores: 1-Franklin 296, 2-Milford 267, 3-Taunton 249, 4-Sharon 232, 5-King Philip 228, 6-Canton 191, 7-Oliver Ames 162, 8-Mansfield 157 1/2, 9-Attleboro 130 1/2, 10-North Attleboro 107, 11-Stoughton 39, 12-Foxboro 31.
Attleboro placements: 100 Freestyle 4-Matt Marcil 54.11; 200 Freestyle relay 5-Marcil, Zach Dorrane, Dylan Nisbet, Colton Mangion 1:43.7; 100 Backstroke 4-Marcil 1:02.6.
Mansfield placements: 100 Freestyle 4-Aden Schwartz 54.11; 200 Freestyle relay 4-Mike Peel, Schwartz, Owen Lasbury-Casey, Rico Palanza 1:41.3; 100 Backstroke 5-David Piccirilli 1:03.8.
North Attleboro placements: 50 Freestyle 4-Colin Monahan 24.28; 100 Butterfly 3-Patrick Parlon 58.69; 500 Freestyle 6-Parlon 5:45.4.
King Philip placements: 200 Medley relay 4-Dylan Whyte, Jake Hokanson, Andrew Pham, Jackson Klein 1:52.4; 200 Freestyle 3-Cam Stringfellow 1:58.78; 200 IM 2-Hokanson 2:12.3; 100 Butterfly 2-Whyte 54.37; 500 Freestyle 1-Whyte 4:59.75, 2-Stringfellow 5:17.65; 100 Breaststroke 5-Hokanson 1:08.5; 400 Freestyle relay 4-Klein, Hokanson, Stringfellow, Whyte, 3:42.
Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Meet
Bishop Feehan placements: 200 Medley relay 1-Campbell, T. Nguyen, Schmitt, Watka, 1:43.71, 3-Elliott, Donoghue, Sullivan, Galipeau, 1:52.8. 200 Freestyle 1-Ryan Shute 2:49.27, 4-Ryan Schmit 2:00.39, 5-Sam Galipeau 2:03, 6-Dan Nguyen 2:04.97; 200 IM 1-Nate Coleman 1:59.76, 2-Erik Watka 2:06.23, 4-Ty Nguyen 2:13.68, 5-Ryan Schmitt 2:22.31; 50 Freestyle 6-Aiden Pereira 25.75; Diving 4-Chris Tani; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Shute 55.10, 2-Ryan Campbell 56.01, 3- Ryan Sullivan 58.50; 100 Freestyle 1-Coleman 50.65, 4-D. Nguyen 56.54, 5-James Elliott 57.72; 500 Freestyle 1-Watka 5:19.6, 2-Galpeau 5:27.9, 3-Roman Donoghue 5:28.4; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Sullivan, Shute, Schmitt, Coleman 1:36.76, 3-Pereira, D.Nguyen, Ty. Nguyen, Donoghue, 1:42.83; 100 Backstroke 1-Campbell 56.57, 2-Sullivan 1:02.73, 4- James Elliott 1:04.72, 5-Alex Daniels 1:08; 100 Breaststroke 1-T. Nguyen 1:05.6, 6-Donoghue 1:12.5; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Shute, Campbell, Coleman, Watka 3:24.9, 3-Daniels, Periera, D. Nguyen, Galipeau, 3:50.46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.