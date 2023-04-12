WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated King Philip Regional High 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers took all but the No. 3 singles match, which went to KP’s Luke Bailer in a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated King Philip Regional High 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers took all but the No. 3 singles match, which went to KP’s Luke Bailer in a 6-0, 6-0 win.
At No. 1 singles for Attleboro, Kyle Neuendorf won 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 2 singles, Tyler Rocchio went three sets in rallying past King Philip’s Arjun Kollu 3-6, 6-4. 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Attleboro’s Brady Rosen and Luke Hinton won 6-2, 6-2, and at No. 2 doubles, Noam Cook and Clayton Tyler went three sets to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
MEDWAY — The Lancers Norton dropped all five of their matches in straight sets.
Jake Brady McKay lost at No. 3 singles 3-6, 1-6 and Sam Tavassoli lost at No. 1 singles 3-6, 0-6.