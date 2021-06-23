DUXBURY — With only two seniors in its starting lineup, Bishop Feehan High boys’ tennis coach Brian Dalrymple never assumed that his Shamrocks would wind up in the semifinals of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
The Shamrocks got there, but lost all three singles matches in straight sets in a 5-0 loss to Duxbury High Wednesday.
The fifth-seeded Shamrocks (10-3) had taken a pair of postseason wins over Norwood and Canton to advance to reach the semifinals where all three Shamrock singles players won games. Sophomore Isaahn Siwach won three games in the No. 1 spot, senior Arnav Sawant took four games at No. 2 singles and sophomore Christian Stachera took seven games at No. 3 singles.
No. 1 seed Duxbury (14-0) dominated the doubles matches, losing just three games at the No. 1 spot and two at No. 2 doubles. Senior captain Aidan Armas was a member of the No. 1 doubles team.
“Duxbury was good enough to win,” Dalrymple said of the Green Dragons not conceding many easy points. “We had expectations that we might be able to win at second and third singles. With this showing and the success that we had certainly bodes well for the future.”
MIAA Division 2 Boys’ Tennis South Sectional
Semifinal round at Duxbury High School
Duxbury 5, Bishop Feehan 0: Jake Berry (D) def. Isaahn Siwach 6-2, 6-1; Jack Bettencourt (D) def. Arnav Sawant 6-3, 6-1; Colby Hall (D) def. Christian Stachera 6-3, 6-4; Brewster Pierce-Tucker Catalano (D) def. James Mallon-Aidan Armas 6-2, 6-1; Adam Stather-David Stapleton (D) def. Jackson Bartlett-Anthony Kurtzer 6-0, 6-2.
