FOXBORO — The No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team team is moving on the Divsion 3 postseason after blanking No. 19 Bishop Stang High 5-0 in the first round on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Raj Jetty (6-4, 6-3), Luca Meyer (6-4, 6-2) and Ryan Fossella (4-6, 6-4, 11-9) all won their first, second and third singles matches.
In doubles, the first team of Hajji Glover and Evan Paluzzi 6-1, 6-1, and in second doubles Nathan Cote and Greg Simone won 6-1, 6-2.
Foxboro advances into the second round to face the winner of No. 3 Dover-Sherborn vs. No. 30 Norton on Friday.
Xaverian 4, Attleboro 1
WESTWOOD — The No. 18 Bombardiers bowed out of the first round of the MIAA Division 1 tourney, losing to no. 15 Xaverian.
The lone win for AHS came at third singles from Zach Diffenderfer, who won 6-0, 6-2. Attleboro lost two matches in three sets, one being Tyler Rocchio’s battle with Xaverian’s Ben Buie. After losing the first set 6-4, Rocchio came back to win the second set 6-4. In the third and decisive set Rocchio fell 6-2.
In doubles the Bombardiers’ first team of Luke Hunton and Brady Rosen took a first-set win of 6-2, but dropped back-to-back sets at 6-2, 7-5 to fall. The season ends for Attleboro at 12-5.