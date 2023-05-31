FOXBORO — The No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team team is moving on the Divsion 3 postseason after blanking No. 19 Bishop Stang High 5-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

The Warriors’ Raj Jetty (6-4, 6-3), Luca Meyer (6-4, 6-2) and Ryan Fossella (4-6, 6-4, 11-9) all won their first, second and third singles matches.