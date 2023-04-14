WRENTHAM — The Foxboro High boys tennis team blanked King Philip Regional High 5-0 on Friday, dropping only two sets in the process.
Foxboro’s Hajji Glover beat Noah Ihley at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. Raj Jetty won at No. 2 singles over Luke Bailer 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles Luca Meyer won over Arjun Kollu 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Ryan Fossella and Evan Paluzzi won in three sets, dropping the first set 6-2 before going on to win the second and third set at 6-2, 6-4.
Greg Simone and Vizruth Chavalam won in straight sets for Foxboro at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.
North Attleboro 4, Stoughton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers rolled to the Hockomock League win, dropping just one match at No. 1 doubles.
Brody Carter won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Darren Liang won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1. Caleb Cheney won at third singles, 6-1, 6-4.
Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryan Anjna won at No. 2 doubles in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.