WRENTHAM — The Foxboro High boys tennis team blanked King Philip Regional High 5-0 on Friday, dropping only two sets in the process.

Foxboro’s Hajji Glover beat Noah Ihley at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. Raj Jetty won at No. 2 singles over Luke Bailer 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles Luca Meyer won over Arjun Kollu 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.