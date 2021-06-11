TAUNTON — Nick Putney and Jon Cohen won their respective No. 1 and 3 singles matches in straight set shutouts as the King Philip High boys’ tennis team topped Taunton High 5-0 for the second time in as many days in a Hockomock League match.
Brady Jannell lost just one game at No. 2 singles for the Warriors (8-6), who enter the MIAA Tournament on a seven-match win streak.
- Davenport Division powerhouse Sharon dealt North Attleboro a 4-1 setback for the second straight day. Sam Gallagher won for the second straight day at No. 2 singles for North (9-5), taking a straight set match.
- The Anghinetti brothers, Peter and David, won their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches as Dighton-Rehoboth (6-1) carved out a 4-1 victory over Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference match. The Falcons host Somerset Berkley Monday.
Sharon 4, North Attleboro 1: Mahul Bhattacharyya (S) def. Jonah Manso 6-0, 6-1; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Reuman Bhattacharyya 6-4, 6-4; Max Chen (S) def. Will Folan 6-1, 6-1; Richvik Neti-Matt Lally (S) def. Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq 6-0, 6-0; Mitch Weiss-Alex Bhovalcev (S) def. Brody Carter-Nateesh Saravanan 6-2, 6-0.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Fairhaven 1: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Adam Powers 6-3, 6-2; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Ethan Gomes 6-0, 6-1; Coby Yin (F) def. Paul Manning 6-3, 6-3; Nick Antonio-Matt Nadeau (DR) def. Aiden Monroe-Liam Reynolds 6-1, 6-2; Skylar Jones-Mitch Bushell (DR) def. Chru Ru-Jason Ruan 6-1, 6-1.
King Philip 5, Taunton 0: Nick Putney (KP) def. Mike Kimmer 6-0, 6-0; Brady Jannell (KP) def. Tom Ambrose 6-1, 6-0; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Andrew Letourneau 6-0, 6-0; Diego Nieto-Jackson Hom (KP) def. Derek Dusseault-Sam Ferrar 6-1, 6-0; Connor Sachleben-Adam Gousie (KP) def. Nolan Langley-Evan Correia 6-0, 6-0.
