MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ tennis team posted its 10th victory of the season by claiming a 5-0 court shutout of Milford High in a Hockomock League match Thursday.
Kalish Elumvlai lost one game in winning his No. 1 singles match for the Hornets (10-4), while Dheeray Valluru overcame a one-set deficit to win his No. 2 singles match. The Hornets have a non-league contest with West Bridgewater Tuesday.
- Peter and David Anghinetti each lost just one game in winning their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches as Dighton-Rehoboth took a 4-1 South Coast Conference victory at Case. The Falcons (5-1) host Fairhaven Friday.
- Cam McClintock took five games in his No. 3 singles match, but Seekonk (2-7) fell 5-0 to Apponequet.
Mansfield 5, Milford 0: Kailish Elumvlai (M) def. Diego Dierra 6-0, 6-1; Dheeray Valluru (M) def. Dylan Wong 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-1; Mikhail Maim (M) def. ben Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankipalle (M) def. Eric Doucette-Connor McLeod 6-1, 6-0; Adam Elsner-Justin Weiner (M) def. Mike Tersarotto-Nick Figeuroa 6-2, 6-4.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Case 1: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Wynn Kolondoski 6-0, 6-1; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Steve Cagos 6-0, 6-1; Caden Capaldi (C) def. Nate Conti 6-1, 7-5; Nick Antonio-Matt Nadeau (DR) def. Jacob Rowell-Andrew Podeski 6-0, 6-1; Skylar Jones-Mitch Bushell (DR) def. Brian Graham-Evan Pagliarini 6-1, 6-0.
Apponequet 5, Seekonk 0: Colin Belmore (A) def. Abhi Patel 6-1, 6-0; Nate Belmore (A) def. Jackson Kinney 6-0, 6-0; Casey Swenson (A) def. Cam McClintock 6-2, 6-3; Eldan Kendall-Tate Campeau (A) def. Noah Cristino-Brady Santoro 6-2, 6-1; Connor Swartz-Ethan Clark (A) def. Rowan Jordan-Nick Jankowski 6-1, 6-4.
