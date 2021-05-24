MANSFIELD — Taking all three singles matches in straight sets, the Mansfield High boys’ tennis team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Attleboro High Monday at Memorial Park in a Hockomock League match.
Benson Delaney won a straight-sets shutout match at No. 2 singles for the Hornets, Kailish Elumvlai lost just one game at No. 1 singles, while Mikhail Maim lost just three games at No. 3 singles. The Hornets and Bombardiers meet again Tuesday in Attleboro.
- Bishop Feehan (5-1) suffered its first setback of the season as Austin Prep won all three singles matches in the 3-2 Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks are off until a match with Bishop Fenwick Saturday.
- Brody Carter and Nitesh Saravanan won a second set tiebreaker 8-6 to win their No. 2 doubles match for the lone point for North Attleboro (6-2) in a 4-1 loss to Canton in a Hockomock League match. The Rocketeers and Bulldogs meet again Tuesday.
- Nick Putney posted a straight set shutout win at No. 1 singles, while Brady Jannell lost just one game at No. 2 singles as King Philip (2-6) downed Milford 4-1 in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors visit Milford Tuesday.
- Justin Neale won a 7-5 first set in his No. 2 singles match, while Bo Canfield was tested before winning his No. 3 singles match as Foxboro (5-3) edged Stoughton 3-2 in a Hockomock League match.
- Dighton-Rehoboth (3-0) got straight-set wins from Peter and David Anghinetti in topping Bourne 5-0 in a South Coast Conference match. The Falcons next meet Seekonk.
- Norton (1-7) won just two games in three singles matches and fell 5-0 to Hopkinton in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers next take on Medfield Wednesday.
Mansfield 5, Attleboro 0: Kailish Elumvlai (M) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Benson Delaney (M) def. Evan Sousa 6-0, 6-0; Mikhail Maim (M) def. Matt Lortos 6-1, 6-2; Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankapalle (M) def. Alejandro Gimenez Kevin Rebelo 6-3, 6-1; Jonah Fine-Jesse Colchamiro (M) def. Malachi Jefferson-Alex Suarez 6-3, 6-1.
Canton 4, North Attleboro 1: Siraj Ramanatham (C) def. Jonah Manson 6-3, 6-1; Max Kupserman (C) def. Sam Gallagher 6-3, 7-5; Minh Duong (C) def. Will Folan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Ethan Nguyen-Jalen Townsend (C) def. Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Brody Carter-Nitesh Saravanan (NA) def. David Lamb-Elias Jabour 6-3, 7-6 (6).
King Philip 4, Milford 1: Nick Putney (KP) def. Diago Viera 6-0, 6-0; Brady Jannell (KP) def. Dylan Wang 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Hom (KP) def. Ben Johnson 6-0, 6-3; Noah Ihley-Diego Nieto (KP) def. Eric Doucette-Eric Dias 7-6 (2), 5-1; Connor MacLeod-Leo Donnelly (M) def. Alden Hardy-Leo Manning 6-2, 6-2.
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Feehan 2: Chris Gerrity (AP) def. Arnav Sawant 6-1, 6-4; Aidan Connor (AP) def. Ishaan Siewach 6-1, 6-1; Ed Wei (AP) def. Ryan Young 6-1, 6-3; Logan Gallagher-James Mallon (BF) def. Avi Mischara-Maciel Joe 6-3, 6-3; Aidan Armas-Chris Stathera (BF) def. Geroge Thequaran-Vik Gonugulla 6-3, 6-0.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Bourne 0: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Mike Carrara 6-2, 6-1; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Tom Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Paul Manning (DR) won by forfeit; Nick Antonio-Luke Taylor (DR) def. Alex Cavello-Josiah deSousa 6-0, 6-2, Sylar Jones-Mitch bushell (DR) def. Ian Gray-Jess Ellis 6-2, 6-0.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 2: Waseem Sablon (S) def. Garrett Spillane 6-0, 6-0; Justin Neale (F) def. Rayan Sablon 7-5, 6-2; Bo Canfield (F) def. Anish Sinha 6-4, 6-2; Justin Kandula-Jason Kandula (F) def. Jonah Hochbene-Evan Kitam 6-4, 6-2; Ben Dias-Murtaza Khalil (S) def. Guillermo Marroquin-Visruth Chavalam 6-0, 6-4.
Hopkinton 5, Norton 0: Aiden Yagoobi (H) def. Jack Rilli 6-0, 6-0; Res Lind (H) def. Andrew Soares 6-0, 6-0; Adam Blage (H) def. Colin Lyons 6-2, 6-2; Spencer smith-Tom Guerra (H) def. Nick Janineh-Jacob Vergow 6-1, 6-4; Anthony McCarthy-Andrew Lui (H) def. Chris Strynar-Spencher Kitchen 6-1, 6-1.
